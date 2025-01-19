Wildflower Café: How a creative eatery in smalltown Mentone became a wild success

The Wildflower Café's eclectic exterior was drawing in those who visited the mountain town of Mentone even before the food served inside the café put it on the map as a dining destination. (Wildflower Café / Facebook)

Mentone may be a small north Alabama town – home to a population of only 325 – but there is nothing small about the impact the mountain community has on those who visit. While the nature-inclined may enjoy the area for its scenic views and peace seekers may tout the area’s calming properties, there is one local feature that wins the hearts of all visitors no matter their disposition or destination.

Owned by Laura Catherine, or L.C., Moon, Wildflower Café is a haven for both the hungry and homesick. Offering a range of Southern dishes alongside creative interpretations of classics, it’s a menu made for everyone. While there is no shortage of dishes to choose from, first-time visitors cite the café’s eclectic and creative exterior as the element that initially pulled them in.

The face of the café is covered in a canopy of plants and paintings that undeniably ooze creative spirit. From entrance to exit, the building is a tribute to authenticity and appreciation of the local art community. Pieces found throughout the property are crafted by the talented artists of the area, making the feeling of both heart and home palpable as friends and loved ones settle in for a meal.

While every dish on the menu is worth raving about, the most notable is undoubtedly the tomato pie. The pie is widely considered a state favorite and is featured on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.” The pie, which combines fresh Roma tomatoes sliced and marinated in balsamic vinegar, tucked into a pie shell and topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, is considered a local delicacy.

While sure not to reveal all of her secrets, Moon did say the tomato slices are thoroughly soaked in balsamic vinegar and Italian seasonings, strained and then layered alongside mayonnaise and cheeses before being baked in a 10-inch pie crust.

She says the coveted recipe was given to her by customer Cindy Tyson, who made a special request for the dish. Once prepared, slices of the pie were offered to those early to dine that night and quickly received excited reactions. The praise was so potent that, by the time Tyson arrived, her tomato pie was nowhere to be found.

“People say that they make it at home and it just doesn’t taste the same,” Moon says. “I don’t know if it’s just the vibes at the Wildflower and the love the kitchen puts into it.”

While locals have always had a deep love for the café, word was quick to spread to neighboring cities and, eventually, the entire state. “People are driving from all over just to come here. It’s become a destination,” Moon says. Wildflower Café, named the state’s best café by Alabama Magazine’s reader poll, was once a hidden gem but has not remained so.

This story originally appeared on the SoulGrown website.