James Spann: Bitterly cold air in place; winter storm for south Alabama Tuesday

FRIGID: Here are temperatures across Alabama this morning just before sunrise:

Meridianville — 12

Fort Payne — 13

Haleyville — 13

Cullman — 14

Huntsville — 14

Albertville — 14

Decatur — 15

Muscle Shoals — 16

Gadsden — 17

Jasper — 18

Birmingham — 19

Talladega — 19

Pell City — 19

Tuscaloosa — 20

Anniston — 20

Demopolis — 21

Greenville — 22

Auburn — 22

Prattville — 23

Mobile — 24

Montgomery — 24

Atmore — 25

Dothan — 27

Gulf Shores — 28

Today will be dry with a good supply of sunshine, but temperatures will stay below freezing all day over the northern half of the state.

WINTER STORM WARNING: A winter storm will affect the southern U.S. from southeast Texas to eastern North Carolina tonight through Wednesday. In Alabama, the snow will come Tuesday mainly over the southern counties of the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect Tuesday for areas south of a line from near Butler to Demopolis to Selma to Montgomery to Phenix City. The National Weather Service is holding on to a winter storm watch north of the warning area, as far north as Moundville, Centreville and Wedowee.

Snow will begin by mid to late morning over southwest Alabama, becoming widespread during the afternoon and evening mainly south of U.S. 80 over the southern counties of the state. Some communities in the winter warning over south Alabama could see 2-3 inches, including Mobile. The snow should be over by midnight Tuesday.

With the very cold air in place and the cold infrastructure, roads will become hazardous quickly where snow falls. Icy travel will continue into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees across south Alabama Wednesday afternoon with some improvement possible, but another freeze is likely Thursday morning with ice still very possible on some roads.

Some light snow is possible across parts of central Alabama where the NWS maintains the winter storm watch (places like Greensboro, Clanton, Alexander City and Roanoke), but models have trended southward. For the I-20 corridor (Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Anniston), odds are increasing that there will be no snow at all Tuesday. But keep in mind any unexpected northward shift in the Gulf low could bring some light snow, and in this very cold air even amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch can make roads pretty icy.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest morning this week; lows will be in the teens statewide, and colder spots could dip into the single digits. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday as a warming trend begins.

Even with the system about 24 hours away, this forecast can change, so watch for updates today.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: While most places will be in the 20s early Saturday morning, highs over the weekend will be in the 50s, very close to seasonal averages for late January. Global models suggest rain will return to the state late Sunday, Sunday night and possibly into Monday.

Temperatures next week look seasonal.

ON THIS DATE IN 1937: It was the wettest Inaugural Day of record with 1.77 inches of rain in 24 hours. Temperatures were only in the 30s as Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn in for his second term.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.