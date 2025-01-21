Access for all: Jefferson County Greenways Commission preserves and cares for Alabama region’s greenspaces

The Jefferson County Greenways Commission and Foundation preserves and cares for acres of forest, miles of trails and abundant greenspaces within Ruffner Mountain, Red Mountain Park and Turkey Creek Nature Preserve. (contributed)

The new Jefferson County Greenways Commission and Foundation ensures the area’s greenspaces remain safe, welcoming and ready for everyone to enjoy.

The acres of forest, miles of trails and abundant greenspaces within Ruffner Mountain, Red Mountain Park and Turkey Creek Nature Preserve in Jefferson County welcome about 400,000 visitors annually. Guests include fresh-air enthusiasts and those beginning to explore the outdoors, such as Melva Tate, who hiked Ruffner Mountain for the ﬁrst time when she joined its board. “That experience turned me into an outdoors lover,” she says.

Tate enjoys the peace that nature provides (after she learned to bring bug spray) and recognizes the many beneﬁts large parks bring to the Jefferson County community. That’s why today, she’s proud to chair the board of Jefferson County Greenways Foundation. Together, the commission and foundation place Ruffner Mountain, Red Mountain Park and Turkey Creek Nature Preserve under one umbrella for sustainable management and future growth.

Executive Director Carlee Sanford explains the need for the commission and its goals. “Jefferson County has no parks and recreation department at a county level, which made funding and maintaining these three parks challenging. It’s a huge effort to keep public places clean, safe and enjoyable,” she says. These regional assets are used by visitors and residents of Birmingham, Trussville, Irondale, Homewood, Hoover, Pinson, Vestavia Hills and other cities; creating the commission allowed for collaboration and a uniﬁed approach. “We needed a regional solution,” Sanford says.

The Alabama Power Foundation is among the commission’s original supporters, and there are more good things to come. “The commission will also allow us to acquire more land and natural spaces for public access,” Sanford says. She stresses why existing and future parks are vital to quality of life. “They give everyone in the area – no matter their background or ﬁnancial situation – access to activities amid nature; that’s key to physical and mental health,” she says. Tate echoes the sentiment and speaks to the positive economic impacts. “Our beautiful public greenspaces are a highlight of our area, providing so much value to community members and attracting businesses looking to locate here,” she says.

This story originally appeared in the Alabama Power Foundation's 2023 Annual Report.

This story originally appeared in the Alabama Power Foundation’s 2023 Annual Report.