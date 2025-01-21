Alabama Community College System and industry coalition launch Customer Service Professional Training Program

The Alabama Community College System announced on Tuesday a partnership with multiple leading companies in Alabama to develop a comprehensive Customer Service Professional Training Program tailored to meet the hiring needs of the growing customer service industry.

The partner companies consist of Alabama Power, BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, Spire, Protective Life Insurance, ALFA Insurance, ASK Telemarketing and Guardian Credit Union.

“Our college consortium of Jefferson State, Lawson State and Trenholm State Community College were excited to partner together to provide a meaningful training program that leads to great career opportunities with some of the top companies in the state,” said Leah Bigbee, who serves as the dean of Workforce Education at Jefferson State.

Customer service is the backbone of successful businesses. Skilled professionals in this field ensure that customers receive the best possible experience, fostering loyalty and satisfaction. The new program opens doors to a dynamic and in-demand career and the skills acquired can serve as a foundation for growth, whether students choose to stay in customer service or transition into other roles within these companies.

“At Alabama Power, our customers are at the center of all that we do,” said Jonathan Porter, Alabama Power’s senior vice president of Customer Operations. “Our goal is to provide a seamless, convenient and outstanding customer experience to our 1.5 million customers. This strategic partnership with our community colleges will ensure that we have talent with the skills needed to provide exceptional experiences to those that we serve. We are excited to partner with them as they provide a pipeline of customer professionals to our state.”

The eight-week hybrid training program is designed to equip you with the essential skills needed to excel in customer service roles. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-8:30 p.m., making it convenient for those with busy schedules. The curriculum covers a wide variety of skills, including call center and in-person customer service fundamentals, expectations and work environment, business etiquette, communications, CRM (Customer Relationship Management Software), and product promotion and sales along with others.

“Exceptional customer service is the foundation of our business, and we are constantly in need of professionals who have received the necessary training to deliver it,” said Louphelia Simmons, Facilitation & Learning Design/Support Department manager at BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama. “We are dedicated to this initiative, which is designed to attract new talent and expertise to our organization.”

Industry starting salaries range from $40,000 to $50,000 annually, with additional pay for bilingual employees. The program also offers clear paths for career advancement and comprehensive benefits packages. Many industry partners offer fully remote and hybrid positions, providing flexibility to suit different lifestyles. While some companies prefer candidates with at least two years of customer service experience, others are open to hiring those with no experience but a willingness to learn.

“We believe that investing in customer service training is investing in our future,” said Beth Carter, vice president of Operations at Protective Life Insurance. The collaboration between the industry coalition and the community college system is a commendable effort to prepare individuals for rewarding careers.”

The first class of the program will be held by Jefferson State Community College and will start on April 1, 2025. Lawson State Community College in Birmingham and Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery will hold classes later this year. If you or someone you know is interested in applying to the Jefferson State class, you can do so here. To express your interest in classes at the other two campuses, you can use the following links for either Lawson State Community College or Trenholm State Community College.

“The demand for skilled customer service professionals continues to grow, and this training program is a timely response to that need,” said Rick Burley, owner and president of ASK telemarketing. “We are proud to be a part of this endeavor and are confident that the graduates will be well-prepared to contribute to our company.”