‘Cover your ears!’ UAB specialist explains how cold weather affects hearing

Sudden temperature shifts create pressure changes in the environment, which can possibly lead to ear pain, especially during winter. To prevent ear pain and infections, keep ears covered during extreme cold. (Getty Images)

As temperatures drop, our ears become more sensitive to cold, leading to discomfort, earaches and temporary hearing changes. Dr. Stefania Goncalves, assistant professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Otolaryngology, explains why some people may experience ear pain during the winter and offers a few ways to protect this sensory organ.

“Sudden temperature shifts create pressure changes in the environment, which the ear works to balance through the Eustachian tube – a tunnel connecting the middle ear to the back of the nose,” Goncalves said. “When these pressure changes occur too quickly, the Eustachian tube struggles to adjust, causing temporary sensations of ear fullness, pressure, pain, clogged ears or even brief hearing changes.”

Cold weather causes the arteries in extremities, including ears, to narrow to conserve blood flow to the body’s core. This reduction in blood flow can cause ear pain and discomfort.

While ear pain is relatively common in winter, Goncalves says patients can take proactive steps to reduce the impact.

“Gradual exposure to temperature changes, covering the ears before heading outdoors, chewing gum and staying hydrated are all ways patients can work to mitigate cold weather symptoms,” Goncalves said.

Upper respiratory infections, common in winter, can actively affect hearing and overall ear health. Goncalves says these infections cause swelling of the nasal lining, especially around the opening of the Eustachian tube, which disrupts its normal function. As a result, patients often experience ear pressure, a fluid or clogged sensation, ear pain, temporary hearing loss and typical nasal symptoms.

“Ear-related symptoms from cold weather, such as pain, pressure or hearing loss, typically resolve within minutes,” Goncalves said. “However, if these symptoms result from an upper respiratory infection, they may persist for up to 12 weeks, with most patients experiencing significant improvement within the first couple of weeks.”

If these symptoms become persistent, Goncalves suggests seeking medical attention.

“If the pain feels unusual or more severe than previous experiences, or you notice significant hearing loss (for example, difficulty using the phone with the affected ear), it is important to seek medical attention promptly for a physical examination and hearing evaluation,” Goncalves said.

This story originally was published on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.