James Spann: Snow ends in Alabama tonight; single-digit lows possible early Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Snow remains widespread south of a line from Thomasville to Montgomery to Roanoke this afternoon. This will go down as a historic winter storm for the Gulf Coast; many spots across Mobile and Baldwin counties have seen more than 5 inches of snow, and it is still falling. Roads are snow-covered and dangerous across south Alabama, and travel is highly discouraged. Snow will end from west to east this evening, and it should be completely out of the state by midnight.

The snow this evening will likely remain south of the I-20 corridor (Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Anniston).

Wednesday morning will be the coldest morning of the week, with lows between 6 and 14 degrees over the northern two-thirds of the state; upper teens are likely down to the Gulf Coast.

A disturbance could bring a few flurries to north Alabama Thursday. Otherwise, the weather will be dry over the latter half of the week with warmer afternoons; highs will be in the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry. After a low between 18 and 25 degrees, expect a high close to 50. Clouds increase Saturday night, and some rain will likely move into the northern half of the state Sunday. The chance of rain will continue into Monday.

ON THIS DATE IN 2010: A tornado touched down in Huntsville over the northern part of Redstone Arsenal. The tornado passed over Memorial Parkway, northern sections of downtown Huntsville and Five Points before dissipating as it moved up Chapman Mountain. It was down for just over four miles, and three people were injured.

