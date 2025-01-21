Weather update: Snow totals for Alabama revised upward

A significant winter storm is ongoing across Alabama, with snow accumulations now expected to range from 2 to 6 inches in the winter storm warning area. Snow is falling over the southern half of Alabama, generally south of U.S. 80 and I-85.

Areas under a winter weather advisory could still see up to an inch of snow, though dry air has been limiting totals so far. With continued snowfall and temperatures stuck in the low to mid-20s, dangerous travel conditions will persist through tonight and into Wednesday morning. Roads will become treacherous, and any melted snow will refreeze into ice, worsening the morning commute.

Beyond the snow, pipe-bursting cold remains a major concern. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits and low teens, with wind chills near or below zero in some areas. Many locations will experience more than 36 consecutive hours below freezing, increasing the risk of frozen and burst pipes. Bitter cold will remain locked in through Wednesday, with highs struggling to climb above freezing, keeping ice-covered roads hazardous. Stay indoors if possible, and take precautions to protect people, pets, pipes and plants from the prolonged freeze.

