James Spann: Cold in Alabama again tonight; gradual warming trend ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUNNY BUT COLD: Temperatures are mostly between 32 and 38 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a cloudless sky. Tonight won’t be as cold as last night, but most places will drop into the teens again.

We expect a high in the 40s Thursday afternoon as the Deep South begins to dig out of the deep freeze. The weather stays dry through Saturday, and some spots will see low 50s by Saturday over the southern half of the state.

A disturbance will push rain into the northern half of Alabama Sunday afternoon; we will mention a chance of some rain statewide Sunday night into Monday. Amounts won’t be especially heavy, mostly less than one-half inch.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry through midweek with highs between 58 and 63 degrees. Clouds will increase late in the week, and global models suggest rain returning by Friday or Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. There’s no sign of any snow or ice for Alabama through the first week of February.

SNOW TOTALS: Here are some snow totals across Alabama from Tuesday’s historic Gulf Coast winter storm:

Milton, Florida — 9.8 inches

Turkey Branch (Baldwin County) — 9.5 inches

Pace, Florida — 9 inches

Silverhill — 8.5 inches

Baker, Florida — 8.5 inches

Flomaton — 8 inches

Foley — 8 inches

Mobile — 7.5 inches

Pensacola, Florida — 7.5 inches

Grand Bay — 7.5 inches

Orange Beach — 6.5 inches

Dothan — 6 inches

Columbia — 6 inches

Bay Minette — 4 inches

Uriah — 4 inches

ON THIS DATE IN 1904: An unusual estimated F4 tornado leveled the northern part of Moundville (Hale County) just after midnight, killing 37 people. The tornado reportedly had a phosphorescent glow. An engineer on a northbound Great Southern train saw the destruction right after it occurred and backed his train 12 miles in reverse to the town of Akron, where he sent a telegram for help.

