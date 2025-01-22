James Spann: Frigid morning in Alabama; slow warming trend ahead

TOO COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise this morning:

Haleyville — 5

Tuckers Chapel — 6

Fort Payne — 7

Morris — 7

Cottondale — 7

Gadsden — 8

Trussville — 8

Springville — 8

Cullman — 9

Hueytown — 9

Heflin — 9

Leeds — 9

Huntsville — 10

Meridianville — 10

Greenville — 11

Evergreen — 11

Chelsea — 11

Decatur — 11

Jemison — 12

Florala — 12

Mobile — 13

Troy — 13

Auburn — 13

Tuscaloosa — 13

Muscle Shoals — 14

Talladega — 14

Montgomery — 16

Prattville — 16

Gulf Shores — 16

Andalusia — 16

Ozark — 18

With a sunny sky, temperatures slowly rise into the mid 30s across Alabama this afternoon. But another very cold night is ahead; we expect lows between 15 and 23 degrees early Thursday. Then, 40s are likely Thursday afternoon as the Deep South begins to dig out of the deep freeze. The weather stays dry through Saturday, and some spots will see low 50s by Saturday over the southern half of the state.

A disturbance will push rain into the northern half of Alabama Sunday afternoon; we will mention a chance of some rain statewide Sunday night into Monday. Amounts won’t be especially heavy, mostly less than one-half inch.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s; then we will have another chance of rain by Thursday. There’s no sign of any snow or ice next week.

SNOW TOTALS: Mobile’s official snow total Tuesday was 7.5 inches, an all-time record for the city. Milton, Florida’s snow total was 8.8 inches, an all-time record for the state of Florida. There were many unofficial reports of 8-10 inches across parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle; it a generational snow event for the Gulf Coast.

ON THIS DATE IN 1904: An unusual estimated F4 tornado leveled the northern part of Moundville (Hale County) just after midnight, killing 37 people. The tornado reportedly had a phosphorescent glow. An engineer on a northbound Great Southern train saw the destruction right after it occurred and backed his train 12 miles in reverse to the town of Akron, where he sent a telegram for help.

