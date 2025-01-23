Can’t Miss Alabama: Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival returns to Foley’s Heritage Park

Spice up your weekend at the Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival Jan. 25. (contributed)

Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival

Food lovers can indulge in a range of gumbo dishes at the annual Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival. Beyond gumbo, the festival will offer live music, contests, arts and crafts and a kids’ zone. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a chair and blanket to Foley’s Heritage Park on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5, and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Spice up your weekend at the Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival Jan. 25. (contributed) Spice up your weekend at the Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival Jan. 25. (contributed)

Spice up your weekend at the Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival Jan. 25. (contributed) Spice up your weekend at the Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival Jan. 25. (contributed) Spice up your weekend at the Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival Jan. 25. (contributed) Spice up your weekend at the Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival Jan. 25. (contributed)

Alabama Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’

Experience “Star Wars: A New Hope” like never before as the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) brings John Williams’ legendary score to life. Watch the full movie on the big screen, while the ASO performs the unforgettable soundtrack live. Relive one of the greatest cinematic stories of all time with the unparalleled power of live symphony. Shows are Jan. 24-25 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Birmingham Boat Show

The Birmingham Boat Show will highlight the latest in boats, motors, fishing gear, guides, outfitters and related outdoor gear Jan. 23-26. Shows include seminars and giveaways. Hours are Thursday and Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The show is at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

The annual boat show is Jan. 23-26 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. (BJCC) The annual boat show is Jan. 23-26 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. (BJCC)

OWA Arts & Crafts Festival

Discover local talent and handmade creations at OWA’s Arts and Crafts Festival. The annual festival is Saturday, Jan. 25, at downtown OWA in Foley. The family-friendly festival features a variety of artists, vendors and small businesses showcasing their handmade goods. Take your time browsing the booths, enjoy live music and find something special to take home. The festival is free to enjoy.

Schedule of events:

Noon to 6 p.m.: Local arts and crafts vendors, artists and small businesses across downtown OWA.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Kids’ activities include birdhouse making, friendship bracelets and an arts scavenger hunt throughout downtown OWA.

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Live music by Zack Chavers on the OWA Island Amphitheater Stage.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Live music by The Big Reveal on the OWA Island Amphitheater Stage.

Birmingham Squadron

Enjoy two nights of nonstop action as the Birmingham Squadron squares off against the Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. and the College Park Skyhawks on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Click here for the complete schedule. To learn more about group experiences, season memberships and premium seating, visit the website. Make a purchase here.