James Spann: Gradual warming trend ahead for Alabama; some rain late in the weekend

ANOTHER COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before daybreak:

Ashville — 10

Tuckers Chapel — 13

Margaret — 14

Gadsden — 15

Cullman — 16

Demopolis — 16

Jasper — 16

Florala — 16

Morris — 17

Meridianville — 17

Decatur — 18

Huntsville — 18

Greenville –18

Prattville — 18

Andalusia — 18

Good Hope — 18

Troy — 19

Montgomery — 20

Muscle Shoals — 20

Anniston — 20

Evergreen — 21

Tuscaloosa — 21

Haleyville — 21

Birmingham — 22

Gulf Shores — 23

Mobile — 24

Today will be mostly sunny with a high in the 40s. Dry weather continues Friday and Saturday with highs between 45 and 52 degrees; morning lows will stay in the 20s. Some colder spots will see teens early Saturday morning.

Clouds will return Sunday, and we will mention the chance of a few rain showers late Sunday, Sunday night and Monday. Amounts will be light; highs Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Global models are struggling with details, but it looks like a stalled surface front will be nearby with some risk of rain at times through the week. The week will be warmer, with highs on most days in the upper 50s and low 60s. Widespread rain is likely by Saturday, Feb. 1.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: An F4 tornado cut a 120-mile-long path from Jefferson through Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Scott and Newton counties in Mississippi, killing 32 and injuring 241 others.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: Eleven tornadoes touched down during the early morning. An EF-2 moved through Oak Grove in western Jefferson County at 3:15 a.m., killing one person. Then, about one hour later, an EF-3 moved through Center Point and Clay, killing a Shades Valley High School student. This tornado was on the ground for 16 miles; 231 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.