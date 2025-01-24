James Spann: Mostly dry weekend for Alabama, but rain possible by Sunday night

SUNNY: With a sunny sky, temperatures are in the 40s over the northern half of the state this afternoon; most places in south Alabama are in the low 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold again, with lows generally in the 20s, but colder spots will reach the upper teens.

The high Saturday will be at or just over 50 degrees for most locations as our slow warming trend continues. Dry air remains in place and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. Clouds will increase Sunday, and some rain could reach northwest Alabama by late afternoon. A few periods of rain are likely statewide Sunday night, and on Monday the best chance of showers will be over the southern half of the state. Sunday’s high will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: A complex pattern sets up with multiple opportunities for rain. Global models are struggling with the timing of the various waves; the American Global Forecast System model suggests a chance of rain on Wednesday, followed by a more meaningful rain event by Saturday, Feb. 1. Temperatures will be warmer next week, with highs generally in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There is no sign of any snow or ice for Alabama for at least the next 10 days. In fact, the new Climate Prediction Center outlook for Feb. 1-7 suggests above-average temperatures for the Deep South.

ON THIS DATE IN 1964: An F4 tornado tore through Harpersville in Shelby County. Two houses were completely carried away from their foundations along U.S. 280. One was picked up and carried 500 feet, where it was slammed into another house. Four died in that house, and five died in another house across U.S. 280 about 300 yards northeast of the first house that was destroyed. In the latter house, an electric freezer weighing several hundred pounds was carried 150 yards before being dropped.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: An F2 tornado touched down in Tuscaloosa just south of I-59 and west of Alabama 69. The tornado moved northeastward, passing near the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard. A Books-a-Million and a Gayfers sustained damage to their roofs. It crossed the interstate and intensified. Several homes were damaged in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. A 71-year-old retired physician was killed when a tree limb was propelled into the windshield of his pickup truck.

The tornado roared northeastward toward Five Points East, at the intersection of Alabama 215 and Alabama 216. The manager of the Food World store there saw the approaching tornado and ushered shoppers into the store. The F2 tornado tossed cars like toys. One was blown through the roof of the grocery store. The tornado continued through the Lynn Haven, Tuscaloosa Memorial Gardens and Summerfield neighborhoods. It lifted north of Alabama 216 around 5:15 p.m.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.