Recipe: Creamy Chicken, Kale & Rice Mushroom Soup

Creamy Chicken, Kale & Rice Mushroom Soup is perfect for cool nights. It contains lots of yummy veggies and so much flavor. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

I don’t know about you, but when the temperatures drop, I begin to crave warm, comforting meals such as this Creamy Chicken, Kale & Rice Mushroom Soup. It’s the perfect meal to cozy up with after a long day.

As a kid, I never really liked mushroom soup. Maybe it was because my mom’s famous mushroom soup recipe consisted of opening a can and adding water. Don’t get me wrong – my mom was a great cook, but mushroom soup was not her specialty.

Before I completely added mushroom soup to my “hated it” list, I decided to give it one last try, but with a healthier twist.

This Creamy Chicken, Kale & Rice Mushroom Soup contains so much flavor, thanks to the fresh herbs and hearty vegetables. I added a combination of kale, carrots, fresh thyme and, of course, mushrooms. I also added white rice to make it even more filling. My favorite brand of white rice to use is Success Rice because it is easy to make and is ready in just 10 minutes.

Creamy Chicken, Kale & Mushroom Soup

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch chunks

3 cloves garlic, minced

16 ounces baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 onion, diced

3 carrots, peeled and sliced

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

3 cups baby kale, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, minced

2 bags white instant rice

½ cup half and half

Optional: sprig of thyme for garnish

Instructions

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat.

Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper and add to the stockpot.

Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until golden.

Remove from the pot and set aside.

Add another tablespoon of olive oil to the pot, followed by the garlic, mushrooms, onion and carrots.

Cook, stirring occasionally for about 3-4 minutes, until tender.

Add the chicken thighs back to the pot and add in the chicken broth, kale and thyme.

Cover the pot and let the soup cook for about 15-20 minutes.

While the soup is cooking, prepare two bags of rice, per the package instructions.

Add rice to the soup and reduce heat to low.

Stir in ½ cup of half and half and season soup with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve immediately and garnish with more thyme, if desired. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.