Scott Martin: Nice Saturday for Alabama; rain returns late Sunday

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure today will allow us to have one beautiful and slightly warmer day. Skies will be clear to start off with, but through the day we’ll start to see an increase in clouds ahead of a frontal system. No rain today, but it will not be far off. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

An approaching cold front will bring unsettled weather to the state on Sunday, especially during the late afternoon through the remainder of the day. Before the rain arrives, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. The heavier activity will be over the southern and southwestern parts of the state, but thunder looks unlikely for now. Highs will be in the mid 40s to the lower 60s.

THE WORK WEEK: Rain will continue across the state on Monday until a northwesterly flow develops and starts to push the moisture out of the state by the afternoon and evening. Behind the showers, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to the mid 60s.

A westerly flow develops on Tuesday that will bring drier air into Alabama for the short run. However, that air will also be much warmer, as highs reach the upper 50s to the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Warm air advection continues to bring warmer air into Alabama on Wednesday, and showers will be possible mainly over the northern and northwestern parts of the state during the day. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 70s from north to south.

A developing trough to the west will usher in a south-to-southwest flow across the state on Thursday. That will introduce some moisture into our air and may allow for a few scattered showers to develop over the extreme western and southwestern parts of the state. However, most will stay dry, and highs will be in the lower 50s to the mid 60s.

Friday will see an increase in shower chances across the state as a surface boundary approaches. Better rain chances will come during the late afternoon into the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the mid 60s.

A GLANCE INTO THE FUTURE: Subfreezing temperatures will be saying goodbye for a while on Tuesday morning, as daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s and lows in the mid 30s to the upper 40s, give or take 2-4 degrees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.