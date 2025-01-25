University of Alabama cheer team brings home seventh national title

In the recent 2025 UCA/UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship, the University of Alabama won the Cheer Division IA Co-Ed Championship, right, and scored a second-place finish in the All-Girl Division IA competition, left. (contributed)

The University of Alabama cheer team‘s performance in the final round of the Cheer Division IA Co-Ed Championship cemented its status as national champion. Alabama posted a 94.8 raw score in the event’s final round, narrowly topping South Florida and the Bulls’ final tally of 94.6.

The national championship stands as the Tide’s seventh in program history and its first co-ed title since 2015.

“For the co-ed team, this makes their fourth title, so it’s been 10 years since this team has won it,” said Jennifer Thrasher, the UA director of spirit programs. “We’ve come so close, but this competition is tough. It’s gratifying to see these athletes work so hard to represent their university in a positive way and then have the reward of winning a championship.”

In the All-Girl Division IA competition, Alabama added a runner-up standing following a score of 90.9. Including Sunday’s second-place finish, the Tide has closed no lower than third in the All-Girl competition in each of its past five championship appearances.

The Tide spirit squads also advanced to the championship rounds in the Division IA Mascot, Game Day Dance and Jazz portions of the 2025 UCA/UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship. Alabama’s 89.8 in the final round of the Division IA Mascot garnered a fifth-place finish, while the Tide’s 91.9 in the Division IA Jazz event was good for sixth. Alabama added a seventh-place standing in the Division IA Game Day Dance competition with a team score of 92.1.

“I’m proud of how this entire program represented the University of Alabama this weekend, and we are so grateful for the support we receive from our athletic department and fans,” Thrasher said.

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

This story originally appeared on University of Alabama Athletics’ rolltide.com website.