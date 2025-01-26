Comfort cooking at home? Check out Alabama Extension’s tips for selecting and using a slow cooker

Slow cookers are an especially popular cooking method in the winter, but cooks need to follow a few best practices for best – and safest – results. (Getty Images)

Need a helping hand in the kitchen to face the new year and cold temperatures that are paying a visit to Alabama? Slow cookers are go-to gadgets to conquer the winter season, when comfort foods reign supreme.

Alice Moore, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System food safety and quality regional agent, said there are many great benefits to using a slow cooker.

“Preparing a meal at home eliminates the temptation of ordering out and is often more nutritious and less expensive than takeout,” Moore said. “The slow cooker also gives you the ease of one-step meal preparation and a quicker cleanup in the kitchen.”

Many slow cookers have the option to make the cleanup even easier by adding a disposable plastic liner. In addition to saving time, slow cookers may also help cut meal costs. This long, low-temperature cooking method helps tenderize cuts of meat, allowing for the purchase of less expensive options. Slow cookers also use less electricity than traditional ovens, potentially reducing the monthly electric bill.

Features to consider

For those who may be unfamiliar with slow cookers and are buying one for the first time, there are several features to consider. Moore said buying a cooker with a “warm” setting is a great option.

“This setting keeps food warm once it is done and you are not quite ready to serve,” Moore said. “Without this setting, the ceramic crock cools down quickly and could leave food in the temperature danger zone,” between 41 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The size of the slow cooker is also an important feature. A 6-quart cooker is ideal for four servings. However, keep in mind that slow cookers work best when filled at least halfway. So, a smaller cooker may be a better option for those cooking smaller portions.

“Removable ceramic inserts also make cleanup a lot easier, and some are dishwasher safe,” Moore said.

Safety, care and cooking guidelines

Slow cookers are often sold as a set-it-and-forget-it type of appliance. However, not all slow cookers are created equal. Each brand may have different care and cooking instructions. Some cookers may be left unattended, while others may need supervision during the cooking process. The appliance’s manual should provide certain guidelines — such as safety, care and cooking — for that particular slow cooker.

“Older slow cookers should also be checked for accuracy,” Moore said. “To do this, place 2 quarts of water in the cooker, cover with the lid and cook on low for eight hours. Remove the lid and immediately check the temperature using a food thermometer. The temperature should be between 185 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit. If the water is not at least 185 degrees Fahrenheit, replace the cooker.”

Thaw before cooking

While it may be tempting to put items directly from the freezer into the slow cooker, all meats and poultry should be completely thawed before cooking. Without thawing, the dish runs the risk of entering the temperature danger zone. In a slow cooker, frozen meats may not reach 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly enough, resulting in risk of a foodborne illness.

Cooking temperatures and times

Slow cookers cook foods at temperatures between 170 and 280 degrees Fahrenheit over several hours and often have three temperature settings: warm, low and high. The warm setting is not fit for cooking foods, as temperatures at this setting do not get high enough to properly cook.

“Start your slow cooker on the highest setting for the first hour and then switch to low for longer cooking times,” Moore said. “However, it is still safe to cook foods on low the entire time. Just make sure your food reaches the proper internal temperature.”

Moore also said it is important to keep the lid on the slow cooker.

“Do not lift the lid during cooking, as it drops the temperatures and increases cooking time by 30 minutes,” she said.

To ensure that the food fully cooks, do not overstuff the slow cooker. It should be only half to two-thirds full. Also, because they take longer to cook, add vegetables first and allow them to start cooking before adding meat or poultry.

Even if the food looks to be fully cooked, always check the internal temperature before consuming. The following are the proper cooking temperatures for commonly cooked meals in a slow cooker:

Meat roasts: 145 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit

Ground meat (beef, pork and lamb): 160 degrees Fahrenheit

Poultry (chicken, turkey parts and duck): 165 degrees Fahrenheit

Soups, stews and sauces: 165 degrees Fahrenheit

Storing and reheating foods

When using a slow cooker to prepare food ahead of time, it is important to let the food cool down before storing it. Start by dividing the food into smaller portions. Then add the portions into stainless steel containers and place them into an ice bath. Stir the food frequently so the colder food is distributed. Once cooled, the food can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer.

While a slow cooker is great for cooking food, Moore said the appliance should never be used to reheat food. “Instead, reheat the food on the stove top or microwave and then transfer it to the slow cooker to keep it warm, at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.”

For more information on food safety, visit the Food Safety section of the Alabama Extension website, www.aces.edu.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website.