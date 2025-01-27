Alabama Symphony’s collaborative Momentum event aims to inspire young musicians

Shaheed and DJ Supreme will join the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for a free perfomance fusing hip hop and symphonic music at ASO's Momentum symposium Feb. 6. (contributed)

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra is tuning up for its free 2025 Momentum symposium for high school and collegiate musicians throughout Alabama, set for Feb. 7 in Birmingham.

The immersive and collaborative event at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center includes access to top music professionals, roundtable discussions, masterclasses, coaching, panel discussions, presentations and hands-on sessions. It’s intended to inspire and inform young musicians and others aspiring to careers in the music industry, such as sound engineering. The schedule also features free concerts on Feb. 6-7.

“At the ASO, we believe in the power of networking, learning and innovation,” the ASO said in a news release. “Our symposium offers a dynamic platform where participants can engage with industry experts, successful professionals and like-minded peers. … Attendees will gain valuable insights into various facets of the music industry.”

Professionals speaking or otherwise participating will include Dr. Brian Nabors, Shaheed & DJ Supreme, Daniel Cho, Dr. Henry Panion, Jeremy Jordan, Kim Scott, Yogi Dada and Cameron Rodgers-Johnson. For more information on the presenters, click here. For the full Momentum schedule, click here.

The opening concert of the event, “A Night with the ASO, featuring Shaheed and DJ Supreme,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Shaheed and DJ Supreme will join the orchestra under the direction of Daniel Cho for a performance fusing hip hop, symphonic music and positive messages.

Momentum will close with “A Night with the ASO, featuring The Aeolians” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. Conducted by Maestro Carlos Izcaray, the ASO will join forces with The Aeolians of Oakwood University under the direction of Jeremy Jordan. The performance will celebrate Black history with Birmingham native Brian Nabors’ original composition “Concerto for Hammond Organ, Orchestra and Chorus.”