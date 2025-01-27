From rockets to EVs: Alabama’s role in shaping the mobility revolution

Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville is an example of big-name transportation companies with a big presence in Alabama's auto and aerospace sectors. (contributed)

You may not know it, but Alabama is powering the future of mobility, playing pivotal roles in automotive technology, space exploration, aircraft production and shipbuilding. From assembling electric vehicles (EVs) and rockets to producing world-class passenger jets, Alabama’s industries are shaping the technologies of tomorrow.

Consider these highlights:

Alabama auto plants produce more than 1 million vehicles annually, including cutting-edge EVs.

GE Aerospace’s Auburn facility pioneered the mass production of 3-D printed aircraft engine parts.

More than $2 billion in EV-related investments have been announced, creating 2,500 jobs in the state’s auto sector.

Airbus has delivered more than 400 aircraft from its Alabama manufacturing center.

The biggest names in global industry — NASA, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Airbus, Toyota and more — call Alabama home. These companies, paired with world-class researchers at Alabama universities, are driving innovations in mobility technologies and positioning the state as a leader in the next generation of transportation.

“Alabama is driving the future of mobility across land, air, sea and space,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “From electric vehicles and rockets to passenger jets and next-generation ships, our state’s industries are leading the way in innovation and job creation.

“With over $2 billion in EV investments, groundbreaking aerospace projects and a workforce trained for the technologies of tomorrow, Alabama is building a legacy as a global leader in mobility,” she said.

In Alabama, we’re used to getting people where they need to go, whether that’s into space or just down the street. Here are some of the new developments shaping the mobility sector in the state.

No. 1: Leading the space race

Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center is at the forefront of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon and eventually Mars. The development of the Space Launch System (SLS) at Marshall underscores Alabama’s role as a leader in space innovation, with contributions from 106 Alabama firms.

Last year, Marshall shipped a key piece of space hardware for the crewed Artemis II mission that will travel to the moon.

Meanwhile, United Launch Alliance (ULA) in North Alabama continues to make history with its Vulcan Centaur rockets, assembled in the nation’s largest rocket factory in Decatur.

The engines powering Vulcan on its future missions are built by Blue Origin, which has a factory in Huntsville.

No. 2: Taking off as an aircraft production hub

Alabama has cemented its status as Airbus’ North American hub.

The addition of a new assembly line for A320 Family passenger jets, following a project to build a line for A220 aircraft, is boosting production capacity and creating 1,000 jobs at the Mobile facility.

With an engineering center also based in Mobile, Airbus’ Alabama operations are integral to its global production strategy.

No. 3: Embracing the EV revolution

Alabama’s auto industry is accelerating toward the EV future:

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai have launched EV production at their Alabama plants.

Mercedes has also opened a state-of-the-art battery factory in rural Bibb County.

More than $2 billion in EV-related investments have been announced, supporting a growing EV supply chain.

The result? A stronger, more innovative automotive industry poised to lead the EV revolution.

No. 4: Strengthening the support system

Alabama’s workforce development infrastructure is expanding to support EV manufacturing and emerging technologies.

AIDT, Alabama’s primary workforce development agency, is constructing a $30 million workforce training center in Decatur that’s dedicated to electric vehicles and emerging technologies. The EV Technology Center is on the campus of the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, a $73 million complex where AIDT helps companies train workers on advanced R&D and manufacturing technologies.

Another resource is the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center in Tuscaloosa, which is supporting Alabama’s automotive industry through research and innovation in the EV space.

Here’s the bottom line: From advanced manufacturing facilities to trailblazing research centers, Alabama is equipped to shape the future of transportation. With cutting-edge investments, a skilled workforce and a thriving support system, the state is propelling mobility innovation forward — on Earth and beyond.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.