James Spann: Clearing tonight, warmer days ahead for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: There is some lingering light rain over southeast Alabama this afternoon, but the rain has ended elsewhere, and the sky has cleared over the northwest corner of the state. Look for the clearing to continue statewide tonight. The low early Tuesday will be between 25 and 35 degrees; this will most likely be our last freeze for at least the next 10 days.

Our weather will be dry Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny days and fair nights; afternoon temperatures reach the 60s statewide Wednesday.

The weather Thursday will stay dry and mild, with a high in the 60s, but clouds will increase by afternoon, and rain will likely move into the state Thursday night. Rain will continue into Friday, especially during the morning; some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected with hardly any surface-based instability. Rain amounts will be one-half to 1 inch for most of the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: No doubt this will be the most pleasant weekend so far this year — mostly sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Some places across south Alabama could touch 70 degrees Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Dry, very pleasant weather continues for the first half of the week; global models suggest the next chance of rain will come by late Thursday or Friday, Feb. 6-7. There is no sign of any Arctic air, snow or ice for the Deep South through at least Feb. 10.

ON THIS DATE IN 1940: Alabama was in the midst of one of the greatest cold waves on record. After a round of snow on Jan. 23-24, 1940, bitter cold followed. Birmingham dropped to minus 10 degrees on Jan. 26 and minus 8 on Jan. 27. The city was covered with 7 inches of snow. There was ice skating on the Black Warrior River at Birmingport, with ice on the river 4 inches thick. The ice was 7 inches thick on creeks running into the river. Cullman dropped to minus 16 degrees during the peak of the cold wave.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: Residents of Chicago, Illinois, began to dig out from the storm of Jan. 26-27, which produced 23 inches of snow in 29 hours.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.