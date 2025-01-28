Alabama’s literacy mascot celebrates fifth birthday with free virtual party, new book release

For five years, Short the Squirrel has been encouraging and enticing Alabama children to read. (contributed)

Short the Squirrel, Alabama’s literacy mascot, is celebrating its fifth birthday with a virtual party and the release of its new book, “Short Races to Read.” The event will be available to view on Short’s YouTube channel beginning Feb. 21, giving students across the state the chance to join in the fun. The event is free, but advance registration is required to access the virtual party and accompanying educational materials.

The virtual party will take place at Talladega Superspeedway, bringing together the thrill of racing and the joy of literacy. “Short Races to Read” will encourage young learners to race toward reading with excitement.

“We’re excited to celebrate Short the Squirrel’s fifth birthday with this special event,” said Short co-founder Dee Bennett, Ed.D. “This virtual party is an opportunity for us to encourage Alabama students to engage with reading in a fun and interactive way while celebrating the unique spirit of our state.”

Dr. Quentin J. Lee, superintendent of Talladega City Schools, expressed his support for the initiative. “Short the Squirrel has been an incredible resource for our students and communities. We are proud to host this exciting virtual event at Talladega Speedway. The combination of literacy and Alabama heritage is a powerful way to inspire our young readers, and we’re thrilled to be part of this celebration.”

The “Short Races to Read” event will feature fun activities, interactive games and educational content designed to inspire children’s love for reading. The event will also highlight the impact of community partnerships that make initiatives like Short’s possible.

“We are proud to partner with YellaWood, Wiregrass RC&D and Coosa Valley RC&D to bring this event to life,” said Monica Anderson Young, co-founder of Short the Squirrel. “Their support, along with our volunteers and community partners, helps us continue to spread the joy of reading across Alabama.”

Teachers and parents can register their students online here. Once registered, participants will receive a link to access the virtual party, along with a curriculum guide to make it easy for educators to integrate the experience into their lesson plans.

The latest title in the Short series, “Short Races to Read,” is aimed at fostering a love of reading through engaging storytelling and fun, race-themed activities that appeal to young readers.

“Short’s mission has always been to create fun and engaging reading experiences that resonate with children,” Bennett said. “We hope ‘Short Races to Read’ will inspire students to keep racing toward their reading goals and that they’ll carry that enthusiasm with them for years to come.”

Through the support of grants and community partnerships, Short makes reading accessible and understandable for young minds through its reading materials, which are available online here. To learn more about Short’s mission and how to get involved, visit www.shortthesquirrel.com.