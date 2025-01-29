James Spann: Spring-like temperatures for Alabama through the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MILD JANUARY DAY: One week ago, most of south Alabama had a big blanket of snow on the ground; today, Mobile has reached the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are generally in the 60s elsewhere with sunshine through high clouds. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s.

Clouds will move into the state Thursday, and some light rain is possible over the northern counties during the morning. But the more meaningful chance of rain comes late Thursday night into Friday ahead of a Pacific cold front. There is little to no surface-based instability over the northern two-thirds of the state, but the Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal risk of severe storms for southeast Alabama Friday.

A few storms across the southeast counties Friday afternoon could produce gusty winds, but, even there, instability values are very low. For the northern half of the state, the rain should be over by midday Friday. Amounts for most places will be around one-half inch.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect mostly sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights; highs will be in the 60s Saturday and between 67 and 74 degrees Sunday. It should be the warmest day so far this year.

NEXT WEEK: The spring-like weather continues with highs in the 60s and 70s through the week. While a few spotty showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, more widespread rain is likely by Thursday or Friday.

There’s no sign of any snow or ice for Alabama through mid-February.

ON THIS DATE IN 1936: Eleven inches of snow was on the ground at Birmingham. It would be the city’s greatest snowfall until the Blizzard of 1993. Snow fell as far south as Brewton in south Alabama. Other amounts across the state: Tuscaloosa, 8 inches; Montgomery, three-quarters of an inch; Gadsden, 9 inches; Huntsville, 9 inches; Decatur, 7 inches; Anniston, 10 inches, and Selma, 1 inch. Under the deep snow cover and clear skies, the mercury would fall to minus 4 degrees at Birmingham the following morning.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: A major three-day winter storm blasted parts of Kansas and Missouri. A catastrophic ice storm occurred south of the snow area, with 2 inches of ice and snow accumulating in the Kansas City, Missouri, area. Thousands of trees were felled by the storm, blocking roads, felling utility lines and causing fires. Two “bicentennial trees,” estimated at being more than 200 years old, were badly damaged.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.