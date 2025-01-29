Wetumpka, Alabama, celebrates a legacy of art at The Kelly

The Fields & Farms art exhibition is on display at Wetumpka's Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts through March 6. (The Kelly)

In 1933, John Kelly Fitzpatrick co-founded the Dixie Art Colony with Sallie B. Carmichael and her daughter, Warree Carmichael LeBron. Fitzpatrick, of Elmore, dedicated his life to the arts. A renowned regional painter, Fitzpatrick is considered one of the South’s most celebrated artists and art promoters of the 1930s and ’40s.

Now, in 2025, the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts pays tribute to Fitzpatrick as a teacher and community leader for the arts in Alabama. Situated in downtown Wetumpka, with views overlooking the Coosa River, The Kelly has brought an undeniable vibrance to the city. It carries on the legacy of the celebrated artist by supporting the recognition, documentation and publication of art.

As The Kelly has grown, so has its impact on the community. With time, the gallery has been able to expand both its physical space and its reach, not only across the River Region but also the Southeast. Its annual Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival brings artists and guests from across the South to a display of art and culture unmatched in the area.

On the heels of being awarded Best Art Gallery in Alabama by Alabama Magazine’s Best of Bama 2024, The Kelly has begun the year with several events and offerings that will build community and bring art into the lives of thousands this year.

One example of how The Kelly is serving the community is by providing space for the Azalea Training Center, a facility for special needs adults. They come to The Kelly two to three times each year to see the exhibitions and do an activity like “making cards, bookmarks and ornaments. These visits are always a great experience, especially for those of us at The Kelly,” says Jennifer Eifert, director.

Here is a look at more of what’s coming to The Kelly in 2025.

Fields & Farms art exhibition

Now through March 6

View the exhibit during normal business hours.

Tuesdays at The Kelly

A monthly lunch-and-learn program featuring artist talks. Bring your lunch and The Kelly will provide drinks and desserts.

Art Fools Gala

This is a fun, fundraising event where everyone gets to enjoy April Fool’s – with an art twist. Purchase tickets to support the arts and enjoy music, catered food, drinks and wine, poisson d’avril (and get to know what that means) and even an art pull. Support from the Art Fools goes directly to funding everyday operations at The Kelly, such as:

Exhibition costs.

Supplies for children’s programs.

Supplies for events.

New artist outreach.

Employee salaries.

Keeping the lights on.

Kelly’s Kids

“Art has the role in education of helping children become more like themselves instead of more like everyone else,” according to Sydney Gurewitz Clemens.

Offering art programs for various ages, online and in-person programs are designed to inspire children’s budding artists within. These lessons, classes and programs are free to aspiring kids who take part. The Kelly provides an online color theory class as well as an in-person preschool art program, Art Start, and a monthly school-aged children’s program called Kids Town.

Art Start is for the youngest artists, typically ages 2-5, although even younger ones are welcome. The program is held on the third Wednesday of the month and “it is wonderful to see how excited the children are to come each month,” Eifert says. “We have between four and 12 participants and have been working on fine motor skills, color recognition and mixing, counting, shapes and letters.” They also have the opportunity to experience digital art.

Kids Town is a school-age program held on the fourth Thursday of each month, except during November and December (when it is on the third Thursday). “With this group, we are delving deeper and have done studies on Picasso, Seurat, Van Gogh, Pollock and Mondrian,” Eifert states. “The children learn about the artist and then attempt to paint in a similar style.” Additionally, students are introduced to pottery making, color theory and digital art.

Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival

Oct. 25

Every year, The Kelly holds the “Art Gone Wild” exhibition, which showcases the region’s beautiful wildlife art. The Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival is an annual one-day festival. In 2024, artist Jared Knox completed a live painting during the festival. Art appreciators and outdoor enthusiasts alike gather for educational presentations, art exhibits, classes, vendors, food, children’s activities and expert demonstrations.

Artist Associates Program

As a part of its mission to “engage, inspire and educate artists,” The Kelly offers the associates program to artists of all mediums and skill levels, with the aim of providing education and engagement within the local art community. Artists have their art featured on The Kelly’s website and on a dedicated gallery wall, with access to studio days and Art Talks.

For more information or to support the gallery, visit thekelly.org.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.