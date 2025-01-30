Can’t Miss Alabama: Black History Month events and Mardi Gras festivities

Throughout the month, Can't Miss Alabama will highlight African American historical events, educational opportunities and entertainment. (Getty Images)

Black History Month events and attractions

Black History Month offers many entertainment and educational opportunities:

EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. (Equal Justice Initiative) EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. (Equal Justice Initiative)

EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. (Equal Justice Initiative) EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. (Equal Justice Initiative) EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. (Equal Justice Initiative)

Visitors tour the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Tiffany Pogue) Divination chain shown at the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Visit Mobile) A mural listing the names of the survivors of the Clotilda slave ship is on display inside the Africatown Heritage House. (John Sharp)

Visitors tour the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Joycelyn M. Davis) Joycelyn Davis’ ancestor was on the Clotilda ship. (Devon Ford)

Demolition Derby

Nearly a dozen U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Association teams, including the Lakeshore Demolition, face off over a weekend of action-packed matches midway through the season, Jan. 31 through Feb. 2. Gather family and friends and make plans to cheer on the teams. The annual event takes place at the Lakeshore Foundation at 4000 Ridgeway Drive in Birmingham. View last year’s results here. Visit the website to learn more.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra presents Choral & Symphony

Guest soloist Alissa Anderson will appear in concert for the first time this year with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Friday, Jan. 31. Anderson wields her comic prowess and her powerful vocals to great acclaim. Mozart Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter” rounds out the bill as the musician’s longest and last symphony. It is regarded as perhaps the greatest addition to the genre from the middle-Classical period. The nickname “Jupiter” Symphony is attributed to impresario Johann Peter Salomon.

Choral and Symphony performances include:

Schubert: “Gesang der Geister über den Wassern.”

Mozart: “Symphony No. 41, Jupiter.”

Debussy: “La Damoiselle élue.”

Borodin: Polovtsian dances from “Prince Igor.”

Purchase tickets at alystephens.org.

Sporting events

Birmingham Bulls hockey squad will face the Fayetteville Marksmen at the Pelham Civic Complex, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Birmingham Legion soccer team is set to host a preseason friendly against Atlanta United FC Saturday, Feb. 1, at 3:30 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for tickets.

Birmingham Squadron will battle the College Park Skyhawks at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

The Greatest Show on Earth

With more than 18 countries represented and 75 performances, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey show will perform Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Entertainment includes aerial, acrobatics, world dance, music, comedy and jaw-dropping thrills. For more information about the Greatest Show on Earth and ticket information, visit the website.

Mardi Gras festivities

Jan. 31 through March 4: MidCity District in Huntsville brings the French Quarter to The Camp in north Alabama for a celebration packed with award-winning musicians, authentic New Orleans cuisine, drinks from Bourbon Street and Manny Randazzo’s famous king cakes. The pop-up-style celebration provides guests the opportunity to experience New Orleans and the Mardi Gras culture. Enjoy live music every weekend, including New Orleans-based bands, with a massive Mardi Gras party Saturday, March 1. The annual MidCity Mardi Gras Paw Parade will be Sunday, March 2.

Feb 1: The good times will roll again at the 2nd annual Mardi Gras on Main Golf Cart Parade & Royal Ball in downtown Enterprise. The event begins with a golf cart parade starting at 4 p.m. on West College Street. The Mardi Gras on Main Royal Ball will be at Railroad Street starting at 5 p.m. and will include the official crowning ceremony.

Feb. 1: The city of Prattville Mardi Gras Celebration will open with food and specialty vendors and children’s activities at 11 a.m. Attendees will have two vendor areas, arts and crafts and other specialty items to enjoy before the parade. For more information, call 334-595-0850.

The city of Prattville will host its annual Mardi Gras Celebration Feb. 1. (contributed) The city of Prattville will host its annual Mardi Gras Celebration Feb. 1. (contributed)

World of Wheels

This weekend at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, World of Wheels will showcase hot rods, race cars, antique cars, classic cars, custom imports and motorcycles presented in creative displays Jan. 31 through Feb. 2. The vehicles are in competition based on condition, design, detail of finish and workmanship. Celebrity appearances include Christian Cage, Bill Carlton and Oscar Nunez. For the complete schedule, visit worldofwheels.net. Events are sanctioned by the International Show Car Association (ISCA) and are part of a national competition in conjunction with other ISCA-sanctioned shows across the U.S. and Canada. Many features cannot be confirmed until closer to show time. The website will be updated as celebrities are confirmed.