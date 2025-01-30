EDPA acquires tech company recruiter Birmingham Bound to expand program’s proven success statewide

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) this week announced the acquisition of Birmingham Bound, a pioneering initiative that has successfully attracted more than 20 technology companies to the Birmingham area since its founding in 2018. Originally launched by Shipt to support Birmingham’s growing innovation ecosystem, Birmingham Bound will now serve as a cornerstone for a statewide-lead generation strategy for tech companies.

When evaluating the health of an innovation ecosystem, one critical factor is having a strong pipeline of startups to create a “safety net” for talent. This ensures that individuals who take risks and join early-stage companies have alternative opportunities if their ventures don’t succeed. Birmingham Bound was born from this need – to market Birmingham as an attractive destination for early-stage companies with its low cost of doing business, robust support networks and vibrant community. The results have been outstanding, bringing a wealth of talent and energy to the region.

A recent transition in Birmingham Bound’s leadership created an opportunity for EDPA to step in and scale this model statewide. By leveraging relationships with innovation ecosystem supporters across Alabama, EDPA will help early-stage companies find the best fit for their industries in communities ranging from Huntsville to Mobile.

Miller Girvin, EDPA president, emphasized the importance of expanding Birmingham Bound’s successful model to benefit the entire state.

“Our plan is to make Birmingham Bound a statewide initiative,” she said. “This development allows us to use proven methods we’ve refined with our business intelligence team at AL Intel to target specific companies, pursue high-potential leads and highlight Alabama’s unique value proposition for early-stage businesses.”

Key objectives of this new statewide strategy include:

Targeting specific companies with Alabama’s value proposition, including its business-friendly climate and competitive cost structure.

Building on existing partnerships across the state to connect companies with the right ecosystems for their success.

Strengthening Alabama’s reputation as a hub for innovation by marketing communities that align with the needs of different sectors, such as defense-tech in Huntsville or advanced manufacturing in Birmingham.

The acquisition was made possible through donations and a tax credit from Innovate Alabama, providing financial support for ongoing efforts to attract technology companies. Leadership for the initiative will include EDPA’s Lauren Hyde and Estes Hughes, with guidance from Birmingham Bound founder Britney Summerville and other founding advisors.

“I’m thrilled to see EDPA’s acquisition of Birmingham Bound and the establishment of this as a statewide initiative for tech company recruitment,” Summerville said. “This step solidifies Alabama’s commitment to becoming a premier destination for innovation and technology. By leveraging the momentum and talent we’ve cultivated, we’re opening doors for companies and individuals to thrive in our state. It’s an exciting time to invest in Alabama’s future.”

EDPA is hiring

As part of the expansion, EDPA is hiring a director of Technology Company Business Attraction to lead the initiative. This pivotal role will oversee efforts to recruit technology companies to Alabama, expanding on the success of Birmingham Bound.

