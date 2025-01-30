University of Alabama launches Leaders to Legends program for high school students

Beginning in February, high school sophomores in Tuscaloosa County can apply for the Leaders to Legends program intended to empower student leaders to be changemakers in their schools and communities.

In the 2025-26 school year, Leaders to Legends will foster character development, career pathways and community outreach. Students will participate in monthly, hands-on sessions exploring Tuscaloosa’s economic, social, historical and political landscape. Community leaders will mentor students as they participate in character-building activities and service projects.

Previously the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Forerunners program, the reimagined program is a collaboration among the University of Alabama Office of Teaching Innovation and Digital Education, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, the Leadership Tuscaloosa Alumni Association and the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems.

Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County school students who are in 10th grade and will be in 11th grade during the program may apply for the Leaders to Legends program at leaderstolegends.ua.edu beginning Feb. 3 until March 7.

Interviews for the first cohort of Leaders to Legends will take place March 13-April 11, with decision letters delivered in May. Participants from Leadership Tuscaloosa will serve as an interview committee and select 40 students to participate each year.

Selected students will be required to submit registration documents and attend each session of the Leaders to Legends program. Session locations include the UA campus, Shelton State Community College and the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.

Learn more and apply at leaderstolegends.ua.edu. For questions, email Kelly Wolfe at leaderstolegends@ua.edu.

This article was originally published on the University of Alabama website.