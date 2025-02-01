ADECA announces $2.26 million in state grants to increase EV charging accessibility on Alabama roads

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has announced the awarding of six grants totaling $2.26 million from state funds to increase the availability of electric vehicle charging stations on Alabama’s roads.

Five of the grants were awarded to a Texas-based company to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at hotels in several locations across Alabama that can be used by hotel guests and the general public. The other grant was awarded to a company to install EV chargers at a fueling station/convenience store in Huntsville.

Funds for the grants were supplied through the Alabama Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Program. Funded through appropriations by the Alabama Legislature, the program aims to install charging stations in areas where people spend time, such as hotels, shopping centers and tourist attractions, on secondary road systems and in areas that may not qualify for federal funding.

“The installation of electric vehicle charging stations at places like hotels are investments that can attract customers and add to local economies,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to be administering these awards.”

Grants awarded and project locations are:

Huntsville

$350,700 to Universal EV LCC to install two charging stations at the Hampton Inn, 328 Providence Main St.

$514,157 to Silver Comet Energy to install two EV charging stations at RaceTrac Store No. 2621, 3725 Alabama Highway 53.

Hoover

$351,820 to Universal EV LCC to install two EV charging stations at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 2960 John Hawkins Parkway.

$351,057 to Universal EV LCC to install two charging stations at Microtel Inn & Suites by Windham Hoover, 500 Jackson Drive.

Tuscaloosa

$349,321 to Universal EV LCC to install two charging devices at Springhill Suites Tuscaloosa, 4020 Greensboro Ave.

Mobile