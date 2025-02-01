Recipe: Creamy Roasted Potato & French Onion Soup

One of my favorite things to do on a cold winter day is to enjoy a nice, warm bowl of soup. There’s just something about a bowl of soup that makes me feel so warm and cozy inside. Even though I’m a soup fan now, I was never a big fan of soup growing up. My memories of soup included canned chicken noodle soup, which was tasty, but it just wasn’t my favorite meal. It wasn’t until my adult years that I decided to give soup another try and make it from scratch. I’ve created some really great homemade soup recipes, but so far, my favorite is definitely this Creamy Roasted Potato & French Onion Soup.

Potatoes make the best creamy soup. It’s so filling, and the starch thickens, so you don’t need any heavy cream to get that silky texture. The easiest way to make this Creamy Roasted Potato & French Onion Soup is with a quality blender or food processor, which removes the guesswork of achieving the desired consistency of blended foods.

When making this soup, cut your potatoes into pieces no larger than three-quarters of an inch and try to keep them around the same size so that they cook evenly. There’s nothing worse than biting into a raw, uncooked potato.

This Creamy Roasted Potato & French Onion Soup is better than any soup you may have tried in a restaurant. The flavors are super delicious, and the texture is absolutely perfect. It makes a delicious lunch or dinner.

Creamy Roasted Potato & French Onion Soup

Click here for a printable recipe.

Ingredients

10 red potatoes, chopped and no larger than ¾-inch pieces

2 yellow onions, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, minced

¼ cup French onion dip

1 cup milk

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: crumbled bacon and parsley for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Grease baking sheet and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine potatoes and onions.

Drizzle olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper and toss to combine.

Spread potatoes and onions onto the baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes or until onions are beginning to caramelize and potatoes are soft.

Allow to cool to room temperature.

Place potatoes and onions into the food processor container and secure the lid.

Turn dial to food chop/salsa and pulse until smooth but with a few chunks of potato still present.

Pour puréed potato mixture into a clean pot and add milk, chicken broth, French onion dip and fresh thyme.

Bring to a simmer and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve soup with crumbled bacon and parsley, if desired.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.