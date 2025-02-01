Scott Martin: Near-springlike weekend in Alabama, even warmer next week

THE WEEKEND: High pressure will control our weather pattern in Alabama today, allowing for mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures by afternoon, even though we are starting off slightly chilly. Highs will top out in the mid 50s in the north to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the south.

We will go even warmer on Sunday. Skies will again be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.

THE WORK WEEK: Those warmer temperatures will hang around through the work week ahead. Monday will be warm and very nice with mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s from north to south.

Tuesday remains unseasonably warm across the state, but we do start to see an increase in moisture levels. While rain is not expected, we can expect to see a few clouds. Highs will be throughout the 70s, with a few locations in south Alabama flirting with 80 degrees.

A warm front moving northward through the state on Wednesday may kick off a few showers, especially over the northern half of the state. However, amounts will be light if any rain does happen. Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the 70s across the state.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with moisture already in place, and now we add an approaching cold front to the mix. The front will not mess with our temperatures, but it will provide enough lift for a few showers to be possible over the northern half of the state. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

The front will continue to hang out over northern Alabama and will keep showers possible from the Alabama/Tennessee state line to as far south as the I-20 and I-20/59 corridors. Rain chances will again be small, and amounts will be small wherever those raindrops may fall. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the upper 70s from north to south.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.