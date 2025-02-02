Here’s a guide to Auburn, Alabama’s Chewacla State Park

Chewacla State Park near Auburn and Opelika offers scenic beauty and a variety of recreation, including fishing and trails ranging from easy to challenging. (contributed)

Alabama is home to an incredible range of state parks that have something to offer adventurers year-round. Park-goers can enjoy Chewacla State Park in the eastern portion of the state.

According to Alabama State Parks, “Chewacla State Park’s 696 scenic acres offer plenty of rest, relaxation and recreation, just a short drive from the Auburn-Opelika area. Facilities include a 26-acre lake, swimming area, playground, modern campground, picnic areas with tables, grills and shelters, cabins, hiking and mountain biking trails.”

Recreation

Chewacla is ideal for hikers and mountain bikers. Those looking for a less intense hiking experience can enjoy the Sweet Shrub Trail, while advanced mountain bikers can enjoy dedicated biking trails constructed by the Central Alabama Mountain Pedalers.

All trails are great for wildlife spotting, from elusive red foxes to deer and turkey. For ecological enthusiasts, the park is home to interesting plants and rock formations.

Chewacla is a perfect spot to catch catfish, crappie, bass or bream. Those looking to enjoy a day of fishing can explore the site’s creeks, as well as the lake. While larger boats are not able to get onto the water as the park does not offer a boat ramp, all visitors are welcome to bring nonmotorized watercraft that can be hand-launched from the bank, such as canoes and kayaks.

Accommodations

One of Chewacla’s most charming offerings is its stone cottages. As Alabama State Parks states, “In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) built six stone cottages in the park, which are available for rental year-round. The cottages have been renovated and feature hardwood floors, stone fireplaces, beautiful new bathrooms, modern kitchens and televisions.”

Central heating and cooling allow the cabins to serve as the perfect getaway at any time of year. For those looking for a more immersive experience, Chewacla has 10 primitive sites and 36 camping sites to choose from, and all camping areas offer nearby shower facilities for visitors.

Area attractions

For those interested in expanding their experience beyond the park, Chewacla is ideally situated for entertainment and exploration. Area attractions range from the nearby Tuskegee National Forest to Auburn University, Toomer’s Corner and downtown Opelika.

For a culture-centric experience, visitors can explore the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site and the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art. The area is also home to a great range of shopping and dining destinations.

This story previously was published on the SoulGrown website.