How some University of Alabama faculty are embracing AI in teaching

“As we visited other campuses, I noticed that some of the people I expected to reject AI, like people in humanities and arts, were fully embracing it. They were seeing opportunities to work in conjunction with AI to create new works,” Chiou said. Seeing optimism from the people generative AI was supposed to hurt the most fueled her desire to be at the front of the AI wave and not dragged along in the undertow.

From there, they developed and pitched their initial AITEI workshop to the administration of the College of Arts and Sciences. They taught the workshop to a full house, taught it again and then thought about scaling up. When the college gave them permission to expand the scope and offer their workshop to faculty across campus, it filled up in one day.

As experts on ethics and privacy law, Chiou and Cappello still believe we should have a healthy dose of skepticism about generative AI. That has been an asset for working with a range of opinions and expectations from other faculty.

“We understood the negative reactions,” Cappello said. “AI felt almost like an attack on our reason for being. But both of us, I think, prefer to be proactive than reactive.”

The workshops are hands-on in the computer lab, walking faculty through the different programs and how to use prompts. They also spend a lot of time contextualizing AI and its impact on their teaching and learning. Generative AI, the workshops demonstrate, can deliver as much for instructors as for anyone else.

“We show instructors how it might be able to help streamline things so they can actually do the fun tasks of designing courses and designing lesson plans,” Chiou said. “For some people, it has reintroduced joy into teaching.”

For his own purposes, Cappello found that generative AI is exceptionally good at helping him AI-proof his assignments.

Up-to-date advice for an evolving world

Students are also looking for guidance from faculty on navigating the era of generative AI.

“Faculty who want to engage with AI in class often get met with student resistance,” Chiou said. “They’ve been told if they touch it at all, they’re cheating.” But an employer might ask them to streamline a process using AI, for example.

Faculty should treat AI like any tech trend in their field of expertise, Cappello said.

“When students do come to you for advising and want to know what they can do with their degree, as educators, we should know how the tech is impacting our field,” he said.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.