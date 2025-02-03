Alabama-based fiber company plans to help bring high-speed internet to underserved communities across the state

Halo Fiber hopes to help bridge the digital gap by providing high-speed internet to underserved communities across Alabama. (contributed)

More than 1 million Alabamians lack access to reliable high-speed internet, leaving them digitally disconnected from education, health care and economic opportunities. Halo Fiber, a new high-speed internet provider, is working to help change that.

The Alabama-based company recently announced its plans to bring state-of-the-art fiber internet to underserved communities across the state, helping bridge the digital divide.

“The Halo Fiber founding team brings over 150 years of broadband experience,” said co-founder and CEO Brian Snider in a press release. “We understand the vital role a fiber-based broadband network plays in enhancing access to education, telehealth and economic opportunities. Today’s accelerating demand for high bandwidth makes this the perfect time to act.”

With support from Alabama’s investments in middle-mile broadband infrastructure, Halo Fiber will transform digital access in underserved areas. “The State of Alabama’s leadership in broadband infrastructure catalyzes Halo’s efforts,” Snider said.

Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Dennis Leonard highlighted Halo’s focus on local.

“As an Alabama-based company, we’re proud to partner with local vendors and serve the communities that define our mission,” he said. “Halo Fiber’s value is bridging the digital divide and fostering generational growth.”

A vision for connecting people

Halo Fiber’s stated vision is elevating people with state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure that improves their daily lives.

The company’s mission is to:

Partner with public and private entities to build the fastest broadband networks for homes, businesses and more.

Empower access to better education, telehealth/telemedicine and economic opportunity.

Ensure superior customer service for all customers.

Focus on innovation through technology.

Develop game-changing partnerships that build for the future.

In 2025, Halo Fiber will unveil its first all-fiber neighborhoods, offering access to communities across Alabama. The company says it is committed to empowering digital access to education, health care and economic development in Alabama and beyond.

For more information about Halo Fiber’s mission and upcoming projects, visit www.halofiber.net or contact Dennis Leonard at info@halofiber.net.