Dothan, Alabama’s Kenny Thompson named state’s 2024 parks and recreation Professional of the Year

Kenny Thompson, assistant director of Dothan Leisure Services, was recently recognized as the 2024 Jim Spain Professional of the Year. The award, presented annually by the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA), honors individuals who have significantly contributed to the advancement of parks and recreation in Alabama.

Named after Jim Spain, known as the “father of parks and recreation” in Alabama, the award is ARPA’s highest honor. It acknowledges outstanding service, leadership and integrity within the profession statewide.

Thompson, who has spent 26 years in the field, worked his way up from recreation leader to assistant director, leaving a lasting impact on Dothan and the state. His leadership includes serving on ARPA’s Board of Directors and chairing the Recreational Sports Committee for four years. As a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional and a 2003 LEAD graduate, Thompson remains committed to improving parks and recreation services.

“I am very proud of Kenny for receiving the 2024 Jim Spain Professional of the Year Award,” said Billy Powell, Dothan Leisure Services director. “Through his dedication, hard work and love, he shows why he is a true professional for not only the City of Dothan but also throughout the state of Alabama. Congratulations, Kenny. I am honored to have you part of our team.”

This article was originally published by Wiregrass Daily News.