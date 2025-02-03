Where to shop for vintage clothing in Alabama

Discover timeless treasures and unusual styles at these nine must-visit vintage shops across Alabama. (contributed)

Alabama is home to a treasure trove of vintage fashion waiting to be discovered.

Whether you’re a seasoned thrifter or just starting your journey into retro style, the state boasts an eclectic mix of shops that offer everything from vintage tees to funky statement pieces.

Here are our top picks for must-visit stores and upcoming markets in Alabama where you can score vintage clothing finds and elevate your wardrobe with timeless treasures.

Vintage clothing stores

1. Elsewhere

Self-proclaimed as a vintage co-op and curated goods store, Elsewhere in Mobile is a hub for clothing and accessories from vendors across the Gulf Coast.

2. Devore Vintage

A by-appointment-only store in Birmingham, Devore Vintage sells one-of-a-kind vintage and antique clothing dating from the Victorian era through the 1970s.

3. Vintage in June

A Tuscaloosa-based vintage vendor, Vintage in June has an online store and does vintage market pop-ups around the area.

4. One Man’s Vintage

One Man’s Vintage in Downtown Huntsville specializes in ’80s, ’90s and Y2K secondhand apparel and accessories.

5. Vintage Vagabond

Vintage Vagabond in Mobile offers a blend of vintage and slow-fashion items.

6. Magic City Mercantile

In the Avondale community of Birmingham, Magic City Mercantile offers curated vintage clothing, art and memorabilia.

7. Park & 35 Vintage Clothier

Park & 35 Vintage Clothier in Scottsboro offers affordable vintage clothing, from furs to frills.

8. Huntsville Vintage

From old-school jerseys to puffer jackets, Huntsville Vintage at Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville sells a variety of vintage goods.

9. Alabama Vintage

In the heart of Tuscaloosa, Alabama Vintage screams Roll Tide.

Spring vintage clothing markets

1. Huntsville Downtown Vintage Market on Saturday, March 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

2. Vintage Mobile Market on Saturday, March 22, noon-6 p.m.

3. The Avondale Vintage Market on Sunday, March 23, noon-6 p.m.