James Spann: Showers for north Alabama Wednesday, maybe a thunderstorm in spots

MILD WINTER AFTERNOON: Temperatures are mostly in the 70s across Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The sky becomes mostly cloudy late tonight; the low will be between 57 and 63 degrees.

High-resolution models have become a little more aggressive with coverage of showers over the northern half of Alabama Wednesday with a weak disturbance passing through; a few spots could see a thunderstorm as well with some surface-based instability. Severe storms are not expected, however, and the Storm Prediction Center has dropped the marginal risk of severe weather for the northwest corner of the state. South Alabama will stay dry Wednesday; highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A few isolated showers are possible Thursday and Friday over the northern half of Alabama, but most places will stay dry.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for a high Saturday between 77 and 83 degrees across Alabama with a partly sunny sky. On Sunday, cooler air begins to creep into the state with a chance of showers. The high will be in the 60s over the northern counties, with 70s for south Alabama. Rain amounts will be light.

NEXT WEEK: The week will be cooler, but there’s still no sign of any Arctic blast for the Deep South. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s, very seasonal for mid-February. Global models suggest a good rain is likely for Alabama by Tuesday and Wednesday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: A tornado tore through the Rocky Ridge community (now part of Hoover) in far southern Jefferson County; three died in the storm, all in the same family.

ON THIS DATE IN 1995: A massive nor’easter pounded areas from the southern Mid-Atlantic to northern New England. It would be the only significant storm in the 1994-95 winter season. More than 20 inches of snow buried parts of upstate New York. Wind chills dropped as cold as 40 degrees below zero. Behind the storm, arctic air crossing the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes produced intense lake effect squalls for nearly two weeks from Feb. 4 through Feb. 14. Snowfall totals for the storm ranged from near 2 to 7 feet.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.