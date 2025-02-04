Pelham, Alabama, kindergartners enjoy ice skating as part of PE program created through city-state-schools partnership

Pelham kindergartners recently got the chance to ice skate as part of their PE curriculum, thanks to a partnership among the City of Pelham, Pelham City Schools and the local legislative delegation. (Dawn Harrison / The Shelby County Reporter)

Bent down to one knee, state Rep. Kenneth Paschal grabbed the ice skate laces of a Pelham kindergartner, pulled one side over the other and knotted them together before hitting the ice at the Pelham Civic Complex on a recent Thursday.

It was part of a special morning of ice skating at the venue, as Paschal was joined by state Sen. April Weaver and state Rep. Arnold Mooney to celebrate an initiative that featured a partnership among state government, Pelham City Schools and the City of Pelham.

The program’s goal is to incorporate ice skating into the PE curriculum for kindergarten students within the Pelham school system.

“Last November, the (Pelham Ridge Elementary School) principal, Mrs. Khadidr Jones, contacted me about a unique opportunity for our kindergarten students: three skating lessons at the Pelham Skate School,” Paschal said. “With approximately 120 students enrolled at each school, this program introduces them to the joys and benefits of ice skating.”

The event is the brainchild of Seth Greenberg, executive director of the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena. Greenberg had been planning the event for more than a year, meeting with Pelham City Manager Gretchen DiFante to discuss his aspirations.

“She asked me how we can grow skating in Pelham,” Greenberg recalled. “I told her about a PE program I set up at my previous arena with the local elementary schools back in Wooster, Ohio.”

After hearing Greenberg’s pitch, DiFante planned a meeting between Greenberg and Dr. Chuck Ledbetter, the superintendent of Pelham City Schools.

“He loved it from the get-go,” Greenberg said. “An idea is just an idea until you find a way to implement it. There were still so many details to work out, and funding such a large program was one major factor.”

Pelham City Schools applied and received a community action grant from Weaver, Mooney and Paschal, who represent the Shelby County legislative delegation.

“This is such a great partnership that allows our kindergartners to have a new experience,” Ledbetter said. “They get to learn to skate, build confidence in learning new and unfamiliar things and get experiences that allow them to better understand things they see on video and read about in books. We are really excited to be able to offer this unique experience to our kindergartners as part of their PE curriculum.”

Pelham city officials say they are thrilled to be part of the partnership.

“This innovative initiative is the first of its kind in Alabama, offering young students a unique opportunity to learn foundational skating skills while fostering physical fitness,” said Jenni Hodges, Pelham Recreation communications manager.

Led by Christian Newberry, the director of skating at the arena and head of the Pelham Skate School, the recent event began at 8:15 a.m. at the civic complex, with Pelham kindergartners eager to get on the ice.

Newberry, along with his fellow Pelham Skate School instructors, shepherded kindergartners taking their first steps on the ice and even helped some students perform intricate tricks, with the brave taking spins in the air and on the ice at the supervision of the staff.

Once students were on the ice, they were able to skate at their own leisure. Some hugged the walls of the rink, while others ventured onto the ice without a hint of fear.

The skating event was the final of three classes held by the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena. Representatives from the city and school system were in attendance, including Ledbetter and Assistant Superintendent Kim Kiel.

“I was delighted to team up with my fellow members of the Pelham Legislative Delegation to sponsor these educational lessons through our Education Community Services Grant program,” Paschal said. “These lessons provide many students with their first introduction to the joys, artistry and advantages of ice skating while fostering teamwork, balance and confidence along the way.”

Mooney said the event would be impossible if the city had not invested in a hockey rink in the first place. “It’s just wonderful to see joy and excitement on the kids’ faces,” he said.

With figure skating one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, according to U.S. Figure Skating, Pelham kindergartners are getting the chance to hone their skills at an early age.

Greenberg said his aim is to keep the children invested in the sport.

“Hopefully, they take to it and become our future hockey players and figure skaters,” he said. “Anytime we have a young child skating at the complex, we view it as an opportunity to keep them involved in skating for years to come.”

For more information on Pelham ice skating, visit Pelhamciviccomplex.com.

This article was originally published by the Shelby County Reporter.