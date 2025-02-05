Alabama Food Truck Favorites: Reggae Fusion

Romeo Tomlinson is bringing Jamaican flavors to Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas with his Reggae Fusion food truck. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

A brightly colored food truck in Tuscaloosa is churning out food with flavors just as vibrant.

Reggae Fusion is the best place in Alabama’s Druid City to get everything from jerk chicken to ox tails. The fact that the truck regularly sells out of most items is a testament to how good everything on the menu is.

“We do the meats that Americans like; we just do it with Jamaican flavor,” said owner Romeo Tomlinson.

Everything is homemade and plated to order.

When not in Tuscaloosa, you can find Reggae Fusion in Birmingham, Hueytown, McCalla and other areas. Follow on Facebook to find out where.

Tomlinson’s dream is to someday have a sit-down restaurant in Birmingham. Learn more in the video below.