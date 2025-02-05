Dr. Ann says you can transform your health by reducing your alcohol consumption

As part of our routine inspiration and actionable tips from The Healthy Living School, I want to dive into a topic that has the power to transform your health — reducing or eliminating alcohol.

If you’ve been thinking about cutting back or giving it up altogether, let me be the first to say: You’re making an incredibly wise decision for your long-term well-being.

The science behind alcohol and cancer risk

Did you know there’s a strong, scientifically proven link between alcohol and an increased risk of cancer? Even modest alcohol consumption — like just one drink a day— can significantly raise your risk of developing certain types of cancer. The cancers most strongly associated with alcohol consumption include:

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Liver cancer

Mouth and throat cancers

Esophageal cancer

One of the most eye-opening studies on this topic was published in The Lancet Oncology. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 200 countries and found that alcohol consumption was responsible for nearly 740,000 new cancer cases worldwide in a single year. What’s even more striking? Light to moderate drinking — defined as just one to two drinks per day — was enough to increase the risk of several cancers, especially breast and colorectal cancer.

How alcohol harms your body

The harmful effects of alcohol stem from how it’s processed in the body. When alcohol is metabolized, it’s converted into a toxic compound called acetaldehyde. This compound can:

Damage DNA.

Disrupt cells’ ability to repair themselves.

Increase estrogen levels, which plays a significant role in breast cancer development.

Over time, these processes can contribute to the development of cancer, even at lower levels of alcohol consumption.

The good news: Your body can heal

Here’s the silver lining: Reducing or eliminating alcohol can dramatically lower your cancer risk and improve your overall health. The longer you abstain, the more your body heals and the greater the benefits. Your risk of alcohol-related cancers decreases, and your energy, mood and sleep can improve significantly.

Start small, make progress

If giving up alcohol feels daunting, take it step by step. Here are a few ideas to get started:

Commit to alcohol-free days: Start with one or two days a week and build from there.

Explore non-alcoholic alternatives: There's a growing market of delicious, alcohol-free beverages that let you enjoy the ritual of drinking without the risks.

Focus on progress, not perfection: Every small step you take toward reducing alcohol is a victory for your health.

Protect your future health

Reducing alcohol isn’t about deprivation — it’s about empowerment. It’s about making choices today that will allow you to live a fuller, healthier and more vibrant life tomorrow.

So, let me encourage you: You’ve got this! The decision to cut back on alcohol is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. And if you’ve found this message helpful, please share it with others who might benefit, too.

Here’s to a healthier, happier you.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.