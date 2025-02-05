James Spann: A few scattered showers for Alabama today, mild weather through Saturday

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of central and south Alabama early this morning; the fog will dissipate by midmorning. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun today, and a few scattered showers are possible over the northern half of the state this afternoon and early tonight. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. Highs remain in the 70s.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Afternoons will stay very mild through Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most places; a few spots across south Alabama might even touch the 80-degree mark Saturday. While a few isolated showers are possible each day, most communities will remain dry. A surface front will begin to sag southward across Alabama Sunday; it will bring the risk of scattered showers and slightly cooler air. Highs will be between 66 and 74 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Showers become more numerous Monday as the front stalls out over north Alabama, but the most widespread rain will likely come on Tuesday as a wave of low pressure moves along the front. By Wednesday, the best chance of rain will shift into the southern counties of the state; rain amounts over the first half of the week will be around 1 inch for most of Alabama, with higher amounts possible in spots. And, by Wednesday, highs drop into the 50s over north Alabama as cooler air continues to creep southward.

Thursday looks dry, but global models suggest more rain could move into the state Friday. There is still no sign of any snow, ice or bitterly cold air for Alabama for the next 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1922: A tornado tore through southeast Enterprise in south Alabama, killing a child and injuring several other people. About 40 families were left homeless.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: A supercell thunderstorm tracked through the Tomball area northwest of Houston and produced four tornadoes, damaging microburst winds and up to tennis-ball-sized hail. An F3 tornado killed two people, injured 80 others and devastated a mobile home park and the David Wayne Hooks Airport. In addition, 300 aircraft were either damaged or destroyed.

