James Spann: Scattered showers for Alabama through this evening

RADAR CHECK: We have a few scattered showers on radar in Alabama this afternoon; otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Showers will fade early tonight; expect a low between 57 and 63 degrees early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Afternoons will stay very mild through Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most places; a few spots across south Alabama might even touch the 80-degree mark Saturday. While a few isolated showers are possible each day, most communities will remain dry. A surface front will begin to sag southward across Alabama Sunday, bringing the risk of scattered showers and slightly cooler air. Highs will be between 66 and 74 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Showers become more numerous Monday as the front stalls out over north Alabama, but the most widespread rain will likely come on Tuesday and Wednesday as a wave of low pressure moves along the front. Rain amounts on these two days will be 1-2 inches for Alabama, and cooler air drops southward Wednesday, when north Alabama will hold in the 50s during the afternoon.

Thursday looks dry, but global models suggest more rain could move into the state Friday. There is still no sign of any snow, ice or bitterly cold air for Alabama for the next 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1922: A tornado tore through southeast Enterprise in south Alabama, killing a child and injuring several other people. About 40 families were left homeless.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: A supercell thunderstorm tracked through the Tomball area northwest of Houston and produced four tornadoes, damaging microburst winds and up to tennis-ball-sized hail. An F3 tornado killed two people, injured 80 others and devastated a mobile home park and the David Wayne Hooks Airport. In addition, 300 aircraft were either damaged or destroyed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.