Gov. Kay Ivey announces $40 million in Alabama transportation projects

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is flanked by elected officials at the beginning of Rebuild Alabama in 2019. Since then, the state has awarded more than $221.3 million in transportation funding, including more than $40 million this year. (Dennis Washington / Alabama News Center)

More than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to Alabama cities and counties for road and bridge projects, Gov. Kay Ivey announced.

“I am proud of the hard work we have put in throughout my administration to Rebuild Alabama,” Ivey said. “Rebuild Alabama has helped make us stronger as we have broken ground on hundreds of road and bridge projects all across the state. We have projects improving Alabama in all 67 counties, but our job is not finished, and we are not slowing down now.”

The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created in 2019 by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The act requires ATRIP-II to set aside a minimum of $30 million a year off the top of the Alabama Department of Transportation’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.

This year, 24 projects were selected for a total of almost $40.2 million in state transportation funding. Of those awarded projects, 13 were from cities and counties putting forward more than $16 million in local funding. Under the ATRIP-II program, there is no requirement that local governments put up matching money to be eligible.

The state has awarded more than $221.3 million in state transportation funding under ATRIP-II since the program’s creation in 2019.

The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract during fiscal 2025. All projects are required to move forward within two years of funding.

For more information about the ATRIP-II Program, click here.