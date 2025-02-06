James Spann: Mild winter weather continues for Alabama; only isolated showers through Sunday

MILD AFTERNOONS: We project highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of Alabama through Saturday with only isolated showers each day. Any showers that form later today will most likely be over the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama. On Sunday a surface front will creep into the northern part of the state, but it will be fairly inactive at that time, with any showers remaining isolated. Sunday’s high will be in the 60s over north Alabama, with 70s to the south.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall out north of Birmingham Monday, and a few showers are possible. Then, the weather turns very wet Tuesday through Thursday with widespread rain daily as waves of low pressure move along the stalled front. Rain amounts of 3-4 inches are possible over the northern half of Alabama, with 1-2 inches for the southern counties. A few lingering showers are possible Friday; highs will be mostly in the 60s through the week, but many south Alabama communities will still see highs in the 70s.

There’s still no sign of any unusually cold air for Alabama through the next two weeks.

ON THIS DATE IN 1978: A massive nor’easter buried the northeastern U.S. Storm totals included 18 inches in New York City, 16 inches at Philadelphia and 14 inches in Baltimore. The Boston area received 25 to 30 inches in “The Great New England Blizzard.” The mayor outlawed travel in the city for an entire week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: Two violent EF-4 tornadoes touched down in north Alabama before dawn. One tore through parts of Lawrence and Morgan counties, killing three people at Aldridge Grove near Moulton. The other moved across Jackson County, killing two people between Rosalie and Pisgah. These tornadoes were part of the larger Super Tuesday outbreak that produced 87 tornadoes; the national death toll was 57.

