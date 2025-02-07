Good Eating in Alabama: The Brown Bag

Corry Brown is carrying on his family’s legacy at The Brown Bag in Northport. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

When you look at family-owned, legacy restaurants in Alabama, a couple of things are almost always true: They are usually engrained in the community, and they must offer some delicious food to last as long as they have.

Both are true about The Brown Bag in Northport.

Corry Brown’s grandparents opened the restaurant in 1996 serving up the same food the Brown family would eat at home – a bit of a healthier take on Southern soul food.

Learn more in the video below.