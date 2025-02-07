Innovate Alabama’s 2025 Entrepreneurship Hackathon challenges students to develop STEM solutions to rural problems

The Rising Legends from the University of Alabama display their $10,000 prize after placing first in the Innovate Alabama 2025 Hackathon. (contributed)

The 2024-2025 Innovate Alabama Entrepreneurship Hackathon, in its second year, concluded with resounding success at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot as students from Alabama’s colleges and universities showcased groundbreaking entrepreneurial ideas to address STEM challenges in rural communities.

The event, organized by The Alabama Collective, Alabama Power Foundation and Innovate Alabama, exemplified the power of innovation to transform underserved areas. The hackathon welcomed more than 100 participants and culminated in an inspiring Pitch Finale where the Top 5 teams presented their ideas to a distinguished panel of judges.

Spotlight on rural impact

Participants developed innovative solutions addressing limited STEM resources, digital connectivity, mentorship opportunities and career pathways. The projects ranged from community-driven tech training programs to scalable digital platforms designed to enhance access to STEM education.

Chris Blake, a representative of the Alabama Power Foundation, praised the initiative.

“This hackathon demonstrates Alabama’s commitment to nurturing young minds while solving real-world problems in our rural communities,” he said. “The passion and creativity displayed by these students highlight their potential to create meaningful change.”

Charisse Stokes, executive director of The Alabama Collective, commended the event, pointing to its implications for the future. “We are proud to see such innovative ideas coming from students across Alabama,” she said. “The talent and dedication showcased here will not only impact rural areas but also inspire others to pursue entrepreneurial ventures that strengthen our state’s future.”

Innovate Alabama's 2025 Entrepreneurship Hackathon challenged students and future entrepreneurs to develop STEM solutions to problems in rural communities. (contributed)

Event winners

First place: $10,000, The Rising Legends Program | University of Alabama

Second place: $3,000, PlaySmart | Alabama A&M University

Third place: $2,000, BamaPath | Alabama A&M University

Honorable mentions: $1,000 each STEM-ED | Alabama State University STEM-STREAM | Alabama A&M University



Members of the first-place team shared their excitement.

“Winning this hackathon means everything to us. It’s an opportunity to bring our idea to life and make a real impact in rural Alabama,” Sandra Onyishi said. “We’re grateful for the mentorship and support that have been instrumental in shaping our vision.”

Empowering the next generation of innovators

The day-long event included the Entrepreneurial Exchange Workshop, where participants engaged with expert mentors and refined their pitches. By focusing on underserved areas, the hackathon demonstrated how education and entrepreneurship can catalyze sustainable economic growth.

“Innovate Alabama is honored to support these future leaders as they tackle challenges that many communities face daily,” said Cynthia Crutchfield, CEO of Innovate Alabama. “This event is proof that innovation and entrepreneurship can drive equitable growth and create lasting opportunities for all.”

The success of the Innovate Alabama Hackathon was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, including The Alabama Collective, Alabama Power Foundation, Brasfield & Gorrie, First Horizon, Regions Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Balch & Bingham LLP, Webb Concrete & Building Materials, CommerceONE, West Alabama Bank, Fortif Law Partners and CS Equities.

For more information about the Innovate Alabama Hackathon and upcoming opportunities, visit www.thealabamacollective.com.