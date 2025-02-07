James Spann: A little cooler today over north Alabama; only isolated showers

ON THE MAP: A surface front has drifted into north Alabama this morning; it is just north of I-20 at sunrise. Temperatures are in the 50s north of the front, 60s to the south, and a few isolated showers are on radar. We will maintain the chance of a few small, isolated showers through tonight, but nothing widespread. With a mix of sun and clouds we project a high in the 60s over north Alabama this afternoon, with 70s for the southern two-thirds of the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will lift northward Saturday, and all of Alabama will see highs in the 70s; a few spots could see 80 degrees. On Sunday, the front moves southward again and highs drop into the 60s for the northern counties. Showers will remain isolated; much of the weekend will be dry with some sun at times.

NEXT WEEK: Showers remain widely spaced on Monday, but very wet weather is setting up for Alabama and the Deep South Tuesday through Thursday, with multiple waves of rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain amounts next week will be 2-4 inches for the northern half of the state; isolated amounts to 5 inches are possible over the Tennessee Valley. South Alabama can expect 1-2 inches.

While a few thunderstorms are certainly possible, for now the risk of severe storms looks fairly low. Flooding is the greater concern, especially by Thursday.

Dry air returns Friday; highs will be mostly in the 60s through the week, although communities across the Tennessee Valley will hold in the 50s on most days. There’s still no sign of any bitterly cold Arctic air for the Deep South for the next 10-15 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: Six tornadoes traveled across southern Louisiana. The strongest, an EF-3, affected eastern New Orleans.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: Six brief tornadoes touched down across central Alabama, including an EF-1 that moved through the community of Gallion in Marengo County, east of Demopolis.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.