Recipe: Mini Charcuterie Boards for Valentine’s Day

What better way to celebrate love than with these delightful, Instagram-worthy Mini Charcuterie Boards for Valentine’s Day? (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening or a Galentine’s Day get-together, these mini charcuterie boards are the perfect way to spread the love. Let’s dive into the details of creating these adorable and delicious boards that will steal hearts.

Materials you’ll need

Mini wooden coasters (or small cutting boards).

Fresh strawberries.

Assorted cheese cubes.

Mini crackers.

Salami or other cured meats.

Skewers.

Fresh rosemary sprigs (for decoration).

A dash of creativity and love.

Step 1: Prep the heartfelt strawberries

Start by washing and hulling your strawberries. Place a strawberry on a cutting board, and with a knife, carefully slice it in half vertically, creating two equal halves. To create the heart shape, use the tip of the knife to make a small, V-shaped cut at the top center of each strawberry half. This cut will resemble the top of a heart.

Optional: For a more defined heart shape, gently trim the sides of the strawberry halves, creating a smoother curve.

Step 2: Cheese cubes galore

Select a variety of cheeses such as cheddar, brie and gouda. Cube them into bite-sized pieces, ensuring a mix of textures and flavors for a well-rounded experience.

Step 3: Mini crackers extravaganza

Choose mini crackers to complement the cheeses. The key here is variety – from whole grain to almond flour crackers, ensure a diverse selection for a delightful crunch.

Step 4: Salami spirals and skewers

Fold up thin slices of salami into cute spirals. Skewer them for easy serving and a touch of sophistication. Feel free to get creative with other cured meats or vegetarian alternatives.

Step 5: Assemble with love

Now comes the fun part – arranging your mini charcuterie boards. Start by placing the heart-shaped strawberries in one corner, symbolizing love. Scatter cheese cubes, crackers and salami skewers artfully around the board. Add a pop of green with fresh rosemary sprigs for a festive touch.

Step 6: Capture the moment

Before diving into these delicious boards, capture the moment by taking a photo. Share your culinary creation on social media, spreading the love and inspiring others to get creative in the kitchen.

Why mini charcuterie boards for Galentine’s Day?

Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating female friendships, and what better way to do it than with a mini charcuterie board? The variety of flavors and the opportunity to get creative with your presentation make it a perfect choice for a fun and festive gathering with your gal pals.

These charming creations are sure to add a touch of love and creativity to your celebrations. So, gather your favorite ingredients, let your imagination run wild and get ready to spread the love with these mini charcuterie masterpieces. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.