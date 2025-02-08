Scott Martin: From a spring tease to soaking rains and a potential winter chill on the horizon for Alabama

THIS WEEKEND: Today is shaping up to be warm and mostly dry as a warm front lifts north into Tennessee. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s across much of the state. If you have outdoor plans, today will be the best day to get outside before rain chances start to increase again. On Sunday, the front turns around and starts sliding back south into north and central Alabama. That means more clouds and a few scattered showers, especially later in the day. Rain amounts will be light, but temperatures will be cooler, with highs mostly in the 60s. Some spots in north Alabama may not get out of the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The front stalls over Alabama on Monday, keeping skies mostly cloudy and bringing a few scattered showers throughout the day. This won’t be a total washout, but don’t be surprised if you get caught in some off-and-on light rain. Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s across most of the state.

On Tuesday, things turn much wetter. A strong push of moisture will bring widespread rain and a few storms throughout the day. Some heavier downpours are possible, but severe weather isn’t expected. Temperatures will stay cool, mainly in the low to mid 60s. The rain continues Wednesday as another wave of moisture moves through. Some areas may see steady, soaking rainfall throughout the day, increasing the risk of localized flooding. North Alabama is expected to pick up the highest totals, with 2-4 inches possible and some isolated spots seeing even more. Highs will again be in the 60s.

By Thursday, we’ll still see periods of rain, but the system will begin to shift east. Showers and storms will gradually taper off late in the day, but flooding could still be a concern as rivers and creeks rise from all the rainfall earlier in the week. Highs will remain in the 60s. On Friday, the rain will have moved out, and we’ll finally get a break from the wet weather. Skies will begin to clear and drier air will settle in. Temperatures will stay seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows dipping into the 40s overnight. It should be a nice, cool end to the week as we dry out.

LOOKING AHEAD – A RETURN TO WINTER? Don’t go packing up those heavy winter coats just yet. While it’s still beyond our seven-day forecast, it looks like some true Arctic air could make a comeback starting Thursday, Feb. 20, and stick around through the weekend. Early projections suggest highs could struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s, with overnight lows dipping into the teens and 20s. Of course, this outlook will shift as we get closer, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

