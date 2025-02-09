Buck’s Pocket State Park welcomes ‘The Bros’ home for Super Bowl week

The Jim Lynn Overlook at Buck’s Pocket State Park offers one of the best views in the Tennessee Valley, and a highlight of the Super Bowl week trip for many of “The Bros" is to hike or drive to the overlook. (Alabama State Parks)

Buck’s Pocket State Park welcomed back a group of football friends this week just in time for the Super Bowl.

The group calls itself “The Bros” and started coming to the park during Super Bowl week in 1989. Now boasting approximately 70 members, the group again reserved all of the park’s 23 RV camping spaces this year and spent several days filled with fun and fellowship.

“It’s a wonderful time of camaraderie,” said Tom Edwards, a Huntsville resident who is one of the group’s founders. “Over the years, everyone associated with the park has always treated us incredibly well, and it’s such a beautiful place. You combine those two and why wouldn’t we want to come back year after year?”

Many of the RVs arrived midweek, followed by plenty of time hanging out with old friends and making new ones, as well as grilling and playing yard games like cornhole. A highlight of the trip for many of the Bros, Edwards said, is to hike or drive to the Jim Lynn Overlook at least once during their stay.

Virtually everyone departs early on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl at home. This year’s game features the Philadelphia Eagles and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. in New Orleans.

“It’s easy to schedule this every year, because everybody knows when the Super Bowl is on the calendar,” Edwards said. “It’s become our tradition.”

Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said the group’s annual pilgrimage to Buck’s Pocket State Park showcases the hospitality of the staff, while also highlighting that visitors can work with park staff to identify unique ways to enjoy the 21 state parks.

“The campground at Buck’s Pocket is fantastic and really is a hidden gem in our state parks system,” Capps said. “We’re committed to creating a first-class experience for every visitor, and this is a prime example of our commitment. We want people to come to our state parks to stay, play and explore. We are honored that this group of men has chosen to call Buck’s Pocket home during Super Bowl week for more than 30 years now.”

Reservations to all state parks can be made online by clicking on the “Plan Your Alabama State Parks Adventure Online” green bar on the state parks’ homepage. You can also learn more about Buck’s Pocket State Park by visiting the park’s website.