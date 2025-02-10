City of Birmingham, Alabama, approves almost $2.7M to provide shelters for the homeless

Urban Alchemy will get more than $1.54 million to host and run services for 30 to 60 micro-shelters for the homeless. (contributed)

The Birmingham City Council recently approved a $2.69 million funding package for two agencies to run separate groupings of pallet shelters as part of Birmingham’s Homes for All, Safe Sleep program.

Faith Chapel Care Center will receive nearly $1.2 million to host and run services for 15 of the homes on its property at 921 Second Ave. North.

Urban Alchemy will get more than $1.54 million to host and run services for 30 to 60 micro-shelters at two locations that have not been named yet.

The Rev. Debra Blaylock, director of Faith Chapel, said she expects the pallet homes to be up and running this fall to go with a range of services that it already provides, including case management, mailing addresses, counseling sessions, free showers and laundry.

“This will be life-changing for many of our unhoused residents,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “These partners have a proven record of supporting unhoused residents and helping them get on a path toward sustainable homeownership. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep and a safe place to call their own. We are committed to playing a part in helping to make that happen for those who need it.”

Urban Alchemy specializes in providing career pathways for formerly incarcerated individuals across the country. The group plans to create a “Wellness Village” housing model that includes landscaping that creates a peaceful, safe environment for the residents, a service-rich program model with care coordination.

City Councilor JT Moore applauded the group for coming to the aid of the homeless population.

“I’ve had several issues that I’ve reached out to Urban Alchemy for, and they’ve come through for our residents who needed assistance with a level of professionalism and excellence that left a strong impression on me,” he said. “I know that Urban Alchemy is still looking for a location for this new facility. … These are our neighbors, this is where they are now, and this is where we can make the most impact.”

Since November, Urban Alchemy has hired 17 new employees, provided services to more than 400 residents and placed 10 people with services providers to help find them housing and employment.

“This is our opportunity as a city to demonstrate how important all of our residents are across the spectrum,” said Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, director of community development. “Our most vulnerable residents in the housing space are those who are experiencing homelessness. This program allows us to meet people where they are and provide the services that are needed for healthy, viable and sustainable housing long term.”

The Urban Alchemy pallet homes should be ready by winter, Venable-Thomas said.

The city has several programs under way to help the homeless population. In January, the HEART Program (Homeless Engagement Assistance Response Team) was launched with the goal of helping homeless residents in crisis.

“I’ve been able to see first-hand the results of this partnership and how it’s serving our most at-risk residents,” Councilor LaTonya Tate said. “It’s an intricate problem, and it requires complex solutions, beyond just providing housing. It takes a lot of heart to do this work. I’m very encouraged by what I’ve seen, and I’m proud to support this effort.”