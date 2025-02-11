10 restaurants to spend a romantic date night in Alabama
Looking for the perfect date night spot?
Alabama is home to some of the most romantic restaurants perfect for a memorable date night. From cozy candlelit spots to fine dining with breathtaking views, these 10 restaurants are sure to impress.
Love is on the menu at these 10 dreamy places to spend a romantic evening with your special someone.
Southwood Kitchen in Daphne
View this post on Instagram
Nick’s Ristorante in Huntsville
View this post on Instagram
SoHo Standard in Homewood
View this post on Instagram
Dauphin’s in Mobile
View this post on Instagram
Southern Grove Vineyard in Fairhope
View this post on Instagram
Amoré Ristorante Italiano in Birmingham
View this post on Instagram
Frenchie’s in Montgomery
View this post on Instagram
Acre in Auburn
View this post on Instagram
Forté in Tuscaloosa
View this post on Instagram
Odette in Florence
View this post on Instagram