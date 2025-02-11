10 restaurants to spend a romantic date night in Alabama

Dine, sip and fall in love. Explore 10 romantic restaurants in Alabama for your next special night. (contributed)

Looking for the perfect date night spot?

Alabama is home to some of the most romantic restaurants perfect for a memorable date night. From cozy candlelit spots to fine dining with breathtaking views, these 10 restaurants are sure to impress.

Love is on the menu at these 10 dreamy places to spend a romantic evening with your special someone.

Southwood Kitchen in Daphne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southwood Kitchen (@southwood.kitchen)

Nick’s Ristorante in Huntsville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick’s Ristorante (@nicksristorante)

SoHo Standard in Homewood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoHo Standard (@sohostandardhomewood)

Dauphin’s in Mobile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dauphin’s (@godauphins)

Southern Grove Vineyard in Fairhope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern Grove Vineyard (@southerngrovevineyard)

Amoré Ristorante Italiano in Birmingham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amoré Ristorante Italiano (@amorebirmingham)

Frenchie’s in Montgomery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frenchie’s (@frenchiesmgm)

Acre in Auburn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Acre (@acrerestaurant)

Forté in Tuscaloosa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forté Tuscaloosa (@fortetuscaloosa)

Odette in Florence