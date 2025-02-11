Published On: 02.11.25 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

10 restaurants to spend a romantic date night in Alabama

Dine, sip and fall in love. Explore 10 romantic restaurants in Alabama for your next special night. (contributed)

Looking for the perfect date night spot?

Alabama is home to some of the most romantic restaurants perfect for a memorable date night. From cozy candlelit spots to fine dining with breathtaking views, these 10 restaurants are sure to impress.

Love is on the menu at these 10 dreamy places to spend a romantic evening with your special someone.

 

Southwood Kitchen in Daphne

 

Nick’s Ristorante in Huntsville

 

SoHo Standard in Homewood

 

Dauphin’s in Mobile

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dauphin’s (@godauphins)

 

Southern Grove Vineyard in Fairhope

 

Amoré Ristorante Italiano in Birmingham

 

Frenchie’s in Montgomery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frenchie’s (@frenchiesmgm)

 

Acre in Auburn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Acre (@acrerestaurant)

 

Forté in Tuscaloosa

 

Odette in Florence

