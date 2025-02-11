James Spann: Occasional rain, storms for Alabama through Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread across much of north and west Alabama this afternoon, with scattered showers over the southern half of the state. Temperatures are all over the board, ranging from the upper 40s over the Tennessee Valley to the 70s across the southern counties.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms through tonight for the broad zone from Birmingham to Mobile.

A few storms this evening could produce gusty winds, mainly across west and southwest Alabama, but the overall severe threat is low.

Rain continues Wednesday and could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms will be involved; the SPC has now defined a slight risk (level 2) of severe thunderstorms for basically the southern two-thirds of Alabama; the northern counties are in a marginal risk (level 1).

Heavier storms across Alabama Wednesday afternoon and night could produce strong, gusty winds. A brief, isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out as well, mainly over the southern half of the state, where surface-based instability will be available. Additional rain amounts of 1-3 inches are likely over northern Alabama over the next 36 hours; most south Alabama communities will see around 1 inch.

Rain ends early Thursday as drier air pushes into the state; Friday will be rain-free with a good supply of sunshine. Temperatures will dip into the 27- to 32-degree range over the northern third of Alabama early Friday morning, then will rise into the low 60s. South Alabama will see mid to upper 60s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A dynamic weather system will bring another round of rain and storms to Alabama over the weekend. The SPC has much of the state in a severe weather risk in its outlook that runs from Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s Saturday, and the air becomes unstable ahead of the approaching system. The latest global model runs suggest the main threat of severe storms and heavy rain will come Saturday night into early Sunday. Once we get the midweek system out of here, we can be much more specific about the magnitude of the threat, the timing and the tornado risk.

Rain totals between now and Sunday could exceed 5 inches over north Alabama, so we will be watching for any potential flooding.

Sunday will be dry and cooler; temperatures drop into the 20s over most of north Alabama by Monday morning. Another big rain is likely either Wednesday or Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1965: A tornado moved through Aliceville in Pickens County. Twelve homes were demolished and another 42 sustained varying degrees of damage. A church, motel, cotton mill and several commercial buildings were heavily damaged. One farm sustained extensive damage. Several injuries occurred in and near Aliceville, but no fatalities were reported. The tornado was rated an F3 on the Fujita Damage Intensity Scale.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: A major snowstorm called the “Megalopolitan blockbuster snowstorm” affected the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England. Snowfall up to 25 inches fell at Allentown, Pennsylvania. Snowfall of 35 inches occurred in parts of the Blue Ridge Mountains of West Virginia at Glen Cary. Windsor Locks, Connecticut, recorded a record 19 inches in 12 hours.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.